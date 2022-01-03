Donnie Mays, who had been South Charleston's football coach for the past nine years, is the new head football coach at Hurricane High School.
Mays was expected to be approved during Monday's Putnam County Board of Education meeting.
Mays took to social media to announce the news and thank the South Charleston community.
"I would like to thank former SCHS Principal Mike Arbogast for believing in me by giving me the opportunity to lead the Black Eagles football program. I'd also like to thank the late Coach John Messinger for giving me the opportunity to be his offensive coordinator. I would like to thank the communities of South Charleston and Dunbar for helping our program whenever we needed assistance and in whatever we needed.
"Finally, I'd like to tell all my players, former and current, that I appreciate and love each of you... With that said, I am announcing that I have accepted the position of head football coach at Hurricane High School. I look forward to this next chapter in my life and I'm excited to get to work!"
During Mays' head-coaching tenure at South Charleston, he had a record of 55-43 with eight Class AAA playoff berths, including a 2020 state title when the Black Eagles were declared champions when the remaining games of the playoffs were canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 issues.
Mays had a 6-7 playoff record at SC and led the team to the 2014 championship game, where the Black Eagles lost to Capital 55-15.
Mays, a 1998 Herbert Hoover graduate who received degrees from West Virginia State and West Virginia University, arrived at South Charleston in 2006, serving as the offensive line coordinator for two years. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2007 and held that position for five years before being named head coach in 2012.
Mays replaces Jeremy Taylor, who resigned in November.
"I can't say enough about Donnie," South Charleston Athletic Director Bryce Casto said. "Donnie is a friend and he did a very good job as our football coach. He was at our school for 16 years and had a great influence on the lives of a number of young men. We wish him all the best."
Casto said South Charleston "hasn't even started the process" of replacing Mays' position.
"We'll get started I'm sure tomorrow," Casto said. "We'll have it posted soon. It's the normal search process. We'll do our due diligence and I'm sure we'll hire a great football coach."