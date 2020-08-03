In many ways, Poca’s football program found its way back to relevance last season.
The Dots posted their first 10-0 regular season since 1978, earned the No. 3 seed in the Class AA playoffs and picked up their first postseason victory since 2006. To top it off, record-setting junior running back Ethan Payne became the school’s very first Kennedy Award winner as the top player in West Virginia.
So what’s left for an encore? Plenty, according to Dots coach Seth Ramsey and a cast of returning players that includes a majority of the team’s impact athletes.
A 25-20 home loss to Oak Glen in a muddy playoff quarterfinal left the Dots down and dirty, but mostly down about the outcome. They’ve vowed to one another to do everything they can to keep the momentum going and get another shot at playing in the Super Six state finals.
“The mindset has definitely changed,’’ Ramsey said, “the mentality has definitely changed, and the way they approach their workouts, the way they approach practice, the way they approach game preparation has definitely changed. The way things ended last year left a sour taste in their mouths, not only the seniors, but this year’s junior class, sophomore class and the freshmen who have come in and are getting better, working at it really well.
“It’s the whole mindset. Everybody’s outlook, everything changed and there’s a sense of urgency, attention to detail. The little things you sometimes take for granted. Guys are buying into doing things the right way and have held each other accountable. That’s the big thing this summer. The older guys are working with the younger guys and holding them accountable to doing reps and other things the right way.’’
If COVID-19 doesn’t waylay the season, the Dots likely feel they have a golden opportunity to get back to the ranks of the state’s top teams, owing to the return of Payne (2,845 yards, 49 touchdowns rushing), who has committed to Marshall, and several other standouts such as junior receiver-linebacker Toby Payne (Ethan’s younger brother), senior middle linebacker and leading tackler Dillon Taylor, senior quarterback Jay Cook and junior Gabe Keech, the team’s top returning lineman.
Ramsey especially appreciates the work being put in by Taylor, who played last season at 6-foot and 190 pounds, but has put on “15 to 20 pounds of muscle,’’ according to his coach.
“He’s the guy who has really looked the most impressive so far,’’ Ramsey said. “His lateral movement is a lot better, he runs a lot better, his mobility is a lot better. He’s put in the work during quarantine, though all along I think he’s one of the better linebackers in the state.
“I hope he gets the chance to play this year because people will be impressed with him. Glenville State’s offered him, and I think West Virginia State would have, too, if they’d been able to get their summer camp in. It’s unreal how much he’s improved over the last five, six months even though we’ve been sitting out. He’s been doing stuff. If we can play this year and he’s healthy, he’s going to have a heck of a year.’’
Taylor topped the Dots last season with 175 total tackles in 12 games, including 26 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks. He forced six fumbles and recovered three.
Toby Payne, like his older brother, has received Division I attention, with Marshall and Rutgers offering him scholarships as a tight end. Last season, he led the Dots in receiving as a split end (42 catches, 985 yards, 15 TDs) and was also one of team’s top defenders as a strong safety (91 tackles, seven interceptions, two pick-sixes).
The fact that Toby Payne has sprouted to 6-4 and 225 pounds probably means he’ll spend less time playing in the defensive secondary and more time near the line of scrimmage.
“That just makes it hard for us not to put him in the [tackle] box,’’ Ramsey said. “Toby will move around some. It just depends on who we’re playing and what they do. We’re going to try and get him to the ball as much as possible.
“Playing linebacker, he can be more of an edge player and force things back into the [middle]. If a team throws the ball a lot, he’ll play more in the secondary. That way, he has a chance to have a bigger impact on the game. We expect him to be one of the best players in the state next year, if not the best, so we’ll do what we can to move him around, give him more opportunities to get his hands on the ball.’’
Even though Toby Payne is being recruited as a tight end, Ramsey thinks he’ll continue to line up much of the time as a split end for the Dots.
“He does a lot of good things,’’ Ramsey said, “and we may even line him up in the backfield a little bit, but keep him outside as much as we can. If people stack the box [on defense], we can get the ball to him. If they double him up, that really helps the run game a lot.
“There are just some options with him and what you can do because he’s so athletic and has such good ball skills. You can line him up wide, you can line him up in the slot, he can play quarterback if we need him to. He’s one special player.’’
And of course, you can’t forget about Ethan Payne, who last year broke Curt Warner’s 41-year-old state record for regular-season scoring by racking up 46 touchdowns in the first 10 games. Ethan Payne has run for 4,831 yards and 73 TDs in his first three seasons. As a cornerback on defense last season, Ethan Payne came up with 42 tackles and five interceptions.
Other returning skill players of note include Cook (1,645 yards, 21 TDs passing), receiver Ethan Miller (20 catches, 207 yards, two TDs), running back Andrew Young (155 yards, one TD) and kicker Joe Starcher (64 extra points).