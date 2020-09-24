Two of the four Mountain State Athletic Conference teams that are currently playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic collide Friday night in Wood County as Huntington (0-3) visits Parkersburg (2-1). Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Kanawha County’s five Class AAA teams and MSAC members sit out their fourth straight weekend with high COVID-19 totals, and they’re joined by Hurricane (1-0), which misses its third straight game due to Putnam County’s coronavirus numbers.
Each team in the Highlanders versus Big Reds game features a dual-threat quarterback. For Huntington, it’s Gavin Lochow, who has 187 yards and two touchdowns rushing and has thrown for 394 yards. Parkersburg’s Bryson Singer tops his team in rushing (334 yards, five TDs) as well as passing (169 yards, three TDs).
Parkersburg is out to enhance its status as the No. 13 team in the Class AAA playoff ratings. The top 16 in each class qualify for the postseason.
Wheeling Central (1-2) at Man (0-0): A game that was finally approved Thursday puts the defending Class A champion Maroon Knights on a four-hour, 250-mile trip to Logan County. Jordan Waterhouse (285 yards, five TDs) tops Central in rushing and Mike Toepfer has thrown for 202 yards and one TD.
The debuting Hillbillies return Josh Moody (557 yards, 11 TDs) and Cameran Frye (517 yards, three TDs) from last year’s stable of runners.
Parkersburg South (1-2) at John Marshall (2-1): There’s the prospect of a lot of points being racked up in Moundsville as the Monarchs average nearly 47 points and the Patriots permit 36.3 points per game. South won this meeting last season 56-14 as Devin Gaines ran for 127 yards and one touchdown.
Clay County (3-0) at Liberty Raleigh (3-0): A matchup of top-10 teams in Class AA, with the Panthers tied for fifth and the Raiders ninth. Clay’s Grant Krajeski has thrown for 732 yards and eight TDs and Elijah Payton has run for 292 yards and two scores. Liberty’s top rushers are Ryan Simms (281 yards, five TDs) and Isaac Atkins (231 yards, four TDs). Atkins also has five TD passes.
Lincoln County (1-2) at Point Pleasant (1-1): Two teams looking to stay afloat in the AA playoff hunt. The Panthers feature the running of Isaiah Smith (402 yards, three TDs) and the Black Knights have moved the ball on the passing of Hunter Bush (387 yards, four TDs), who has also run for one score.
Nicholas County (1-2) at Keyser (2-1): The hard-luck Grizzlies have lost two games by a total of six points. They’re led by the rushing tandem of Jordan McKinney (280 yards, five TDs) and Jacob Williams (223 yards, four TDs). The Golden Tornado, meanwhile, averages more than 42 points.
Roane County (1-2) at Braxton County (1-2): The Raiders have captured 14 of the last 15 wins in this series, including 44-14 last season. In that game for the Eagles, Baine Cogar ran for 133 yards and a TD and Tyler Cox had a school-record 92-yard TD catch.
Summers County (2-1) at Ravenswood (0-3): The Bobcats operate out of the run-oriented single wing and lean on Markis Crawford (317 yards, three TDs). The top rusher for the youthful Red Devils is QB Ben Queen (128 yards).
Tolsia (2-0) at East Carter, Ky. (1-1): The Rebels, currently third in the Class A playoff ratings, fell to East Carter last year 43-6. The Raiders this season beat Fleming County 36-34 and lost to West Carter 43-0.
Saturday
Logan (0-0) at Chapmanville (0-0): These Logan County rivals finally get to play their season openers. Last year, the Tigers prevailed 48-26 as Brody Dalton and Jaxson Turner each caught a scoring pass. Wildcats QB Jordan Hayes comes off a season in which he threw for 2,060 yards and 16 TDs.