It’s still trying to make up for lost time due to COVID-19, but South Charleston is starting to look like one of the top contenders in Class AAA.
Sophomore quarterback Trey Dunn threw for 333 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score Tuesday evening as SC spoiled the debut of George Washington’s new FieldTurf playing surface, rolling up a 49-24 victory at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
Four of Dunn’s scoring tosses wound up in the hands of Donavin Davis, who covered 69 yards on his four receptions, all TDs. Mondrell Dean broke off a 38-yard touchdown run for South Charleston (2-0) and finished with 101 yards on 13 carries.
SC piled up 581 yards in total offense and five of its scoring drives traveled at least 64 yards, including three of 80 yards.
“I was pleased with how well our red zone scoring offense was,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “A lot of teams around here don’t really spend a lot of time on their red zone stuff. I’m sure GW does, but we took advantage of our opportunities.’’
Dunn finished 20 of 30 passing, with at least four of those incompletions being flat-out drops. His lone interception bounced off the hands of a receiver and right to GW linebacker Michael Ray. Dunn was not sacked and added 39 yards on eight carries, including a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter. In the first half, Dunn was 12 of 15 for 216 yards with three TDs as SC led 28-17.
For the second straight game, he found seven different receivers, with Anthony Jackson grabbing five for 61 yards and Jah’den Estep three for 125 yards, including an 80-yard TD.
“Even when I’m not perfect or I make a mistake,’’ Dunn said, “they make up for it, and I can’t thank them enough. Because if I throw a touchdown, they’re definitely the most part of that.’’
George Washington (1-1) kept it interesting for the longest time, leading 14-7 after one quarter and 17-14 late in the first half and coming within 35-24 in the opening stages of the final quarter.
The Patriots sprang a number of big plays — including a 60-yard TD run by De’Anthony Wright and scoring passes of 45 and 38 yards from RT Alexander to Taran Fitzpatrick and Nathan Harper, respectively. Alexander also had completions of 30 and 26 yards and those plays — combined with the three TD plays — accounted for 199 of GW’s 269 total yards.
Alexander was seldom comfortable in the pocket, getting sacked three times — two by SC All-Stater Zeiqui Lawton — throwing two interceptions and completing only 6 of 18 attempts for 159 yards.
“They’ve got a lot of really good athletes,’’ GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said of SC, “and they’re better than us in certain spots, and that’s what happens. Our kids fought hard and played hard and we tricked them for a while, hung in there. But they attacked us where we were the most inexperienced. It’s no excuse; you’ve got to make plays and they made more. Their guys were a little bit better.’’
Wright ended up with 78 yards on nine carries for GW, with 60 coming on his first-quarter scoring run. The second-biggest running play for GW was a 22-yard gain by All-State punter Michael Hughes, who surprisingly took off on a fourth-and-20 play from his own 18 late in the first period. Hughes also booted a 42-yard field goal, put three kickoffs into the end zone, had punts of 64 and 53 yards and dropped another punt inside the SC 1-yard line.
Alexander had just two completions in the first half, going 2 of 6 with one pick for 75 yards.
“We switched up schematically a little bit,’’ Mays said, “and it gave us a little bit of help, too, which really gave us time. We quit getting up on the receivers as much and loosened up a little bit. And that gave us an opportunity to get to [Alexander].’’
Joseph McAllister and Shyleik Kinney had the interceptions for SC, with McAllister adding a 48-yard return to the Patriots 34 to set up a touchdown. In fact, with a huge assist from that play, South Charleston was able to wipe out GW’s 17-14 lead by bunching a pair of touchdowns into the final 1:15 of the second quarter to take control at halftime.
GW hosts No. 1 Cabell Midland (4-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday, while SC hosts fellow Kanawha County unbeaten St. Albans (2-0) at 7 p.m. Monday. Kanawha County teams are trying to bunch as many as six games into the final five weeks of the regular season after COVID-19 kept them from opening their seasons until Oct. 7.