Capital had its moments on Saturday, but moments don’t win games. Stacking good possessions one right after the other do, and South Charleston did just that.
Trey Dunn threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Black Eagles piled up 526 total yards and emerged with a 42-14 conquest of the Cougars at University of Charleston Stadium.
South Charleston (2-0) led just 14-7 midway into the third quarter before its offensive efficiency took over. The Black Eagles took each of their first four possessions of the second half for touchdowns to break the game open.
“We got sloppy at the end, but I thought we played pretty efficient football throughout,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays. “We did a real good job coming out of halftime when they scored and we responded. That could have been a big drive right there, but our kids stepped up and we punched it in.’’
Capital (0-2), which trailed at halftime 14-0, took the second-half kickoff and marched 63 yards in eight plays, with Shawn James scoring on a 36-yard run, shaving the Cougars’ deficit back to seven points.
However, Wayne Harris brought back the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to the Capital 44 and Dunn capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown toss to running back Amellio Miller for a 21-7 lead.
Miller, who missed the opening win at Morgantown, was instrumental in the offensive surge for SC, carrying 20 times for 167 yards, including a 56-yard TD burst in the fourth quarter.
“He had a great day,’’ Mays said. “He’s got excellent vision and he’s an excellent running back. He’s good at what he does and we’re lucky to have him back. He stepped up and played really well.’’
SC actually had a stretch of six touchdowns in seven possessions during the game, and the one that didn’t produce points came at the end of the first half when the Black Eagles were content to simply run out the clock at their own 24 after a defensive stop.
The defense also rose to the occasion for SC at different times, sacking Capital quarterback JacQai Long twice and forcing a pair of turnovers in the third at its own 19 (fumble recovery by Mari Lawton) and 11 (interception by Jamari Tubbs).
Long and the Cougars offense had some flashes during the three-hour game, but not enough to stay in contention. Long hit on 15 of 29 passes for 208 yards and ran for a score, and James carried 13 times for 86 yards and one TD. James also caught four passes for 79 yards.
“A lot of things I liked,’’ said Capital first-year coach Mark Mason. “We executed in the first half pretty well, but penalties kind of overwhelmed us and kind of consumed us throughout the game, with offsides and blocks in the back, all of those.’’
Capital ran eight offensive plays in the first half where it needed 15 or more yards to get a first down, including a second and 35 call. SC, meanwhile, converted a first and 23 situation.
“I thought we had a pretty good game plan going into the game,’’ Mason said. “I just think they executed a little bit better than we did today as a defense. We gave up some big plays that we had a chance to make plays. We’ve just got to execute.’’
Dunn had a pair of short TD runs in the first half, giving SC its 14-0 halftime edge. Capital helped the first scoring drive by jumping offside when SC lined up to go on fourth and 1 at its own 31.
In the second half, Dunn threw TD passes to Miller (7 yards), Chris McCorkle (77 yards) and Mondrell Dean (34 yards). McCorkle snatched a long sideline pass that just eluded the fingertips of a leaping Capital defensive back, and carried it the distance.
Dunn completed 14 of 22 passes for 254 yards with one interception and wasn’t sacked. He also carried 12 times for 105 yards, giving SC two 100-yard rushers. In SC’s first two games, Dunn has eight TD passes and three TD runs.
“He was playing defense out there today, too,’’ Mays noted. “The kid’s a good ballplayer. He competes. He’s a winner. He wants to go out and help his team as much as he can, and he’ll do anything to do that.’’
Defensive back Demarcus Daniels had an interception and fumble recovery in the fourth quarter for the Cougars.
“One thing I really enjoyed,’’ Mason said, “was that the kids continued to fight even when we were down. We showed a lot of character there at the end of the ballgame.’’
Capital visits Parkersburg Friday in its next game, while SC hosts St. Albans.