MORGANTOWN — Already delayed 15 minutes because South Charleston didn’t even arrive at Morgantown’s Pony Lewis Field until just after 6:30 p.m. due an accident that shut down Interstate 79 for hours, injuries and penalties made for a long night as the Mohigans and defending Class AAA state champion Black Eagles did battle Friday night.
The Week 1 matchup didn’t end until after 11 p.m., but it ended with South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn giving the MHS sideline a few choice words after a stellar performance. The junior threw for 221 yards, ran for another 104 and accounted for all six of SC’s touchdowns in a 37-28 win.
It didn’t start out that way, though, as Dunn threw an interception on the first drive of the game to Morgantown’s Hank Marlin, which ultimately ended in a Caleb Nutter touchdown.
If not for Dunn’s performance, Nutter would have likely been the player of the game, scoring three touchdowns on the ground and accounting for 148 yards.
But Dunn answered quickly, hitting Christopher McCorkle, playing in the first game of his career as a freshman, for a 69-yard touchdown.
From there, it was back-and-forth until the second half, when the Mohigans’ offense began to sputter. South Charleston took the lead for the first time following a 39-yard hookup between Dunn and running back Mondrell Dean.
Morgantown was able to get the lead back at 28-24, but fumbled on three straight possessions after, including twice in the red zone. The most critical was a fumble at the SC 1-yard line midway through the fourth quarter that would have given MHS the lead.
The dagger was a 10-yard strike from Dunn to Wayne Harris to give the Black Eagles a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The Mohigans also had a Bobby Powell punt return for a touchdown called back because of an illegal block in the back, one of many called against both teams.
South Charleston had 139 yards worth of penalties, while Morgantown finished with 117 yards.
Cramping was also an issue as several players needed to be stretched out on the field on what was a hot and humid evening with temperatures hovering in the low 80s.
Jarrett Lawrence also finished with over 100 yards on the ground for MHS at 109, scoring on a 51-yard touchdown to start the second quarter.
For the Black Eagles, McCorkle had 116 yards receiving, while Harris added 81.