South Charleston quarterback Trey Dunn and the Black Eagles offense have been rolling all season long, and that continued against Riverside Friday night.
Dunn threw for 351 yards and six touchdowns and added a seventh TD on a rush as SC remained unbeaten on the season with a 56-8 victory at Riverside.
In the first half alone, Dunn, a sophomore, threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns, two each going to Shyleik Kinney and Anthony Jackson, as the Black Eagles (5-0) led 28-0 at the break.
“That’s the most touchdowns I’ve ever had in a game,” Dunn said. “Without a good scheme and good players around you, that stuff doesn’t happen. It was fun out there tonight. We just want to keep doing our thing every week.”
On the season, Dunn has now thrown 20 touchdowns compared to just four interceptions. He also has over 1,500 yards passing in five games for the Black Eagles, drawing high praise from SC coach Donnie Mays.
“I don’t know if there is a better quarterback in the state,” Mays said. “I clearly think the kid should be in the discussion for the Kennedy Award. He has done a great job leading the offense. He’s averaging over 300 yards passing a game.
“When he and I were going through the tough times last year, I sat him down and told him we can get this thing right and rolling. You just have to trust what we are doing in the system, and he is doing that. He makes big plays with his arm and legs.”
Riverside got the ball first to open the game and faced a fourth-and-2 from its own 38-yard line. The Warriors went for it but Mack Lusk was tackled for a 1-yard loss, giving SC great field position.
The Black Eagles took advantage quickly with Dunn connecting with Kinney on a 24-yard touchdown pass to give SC an early 7-0 lead with 9:16 left in the first quarter.
On the second Riverside possession, the Warriors lost a fumble at their own 33-yard line, and once again the Black Eagles made them pay. Dunn hit Kinney for a 13-yard touchdown pass to give SC a 14-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Dunn added his third and fourth touchdown passes of the half for the Black Eagles. Both went to Jackson, a 57-yarder and an 11-yarder, giving SC a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Dunn threw two more TD passes in the third quarter, his fifth and sixth of the game for the Black Eagles, connecting with Donavin Davis (61 yards) and Jah’den Estep (15 yards).
Late in the third quarter, Dunn also tacked on a 3-yard touchdown run, his seventh score of the game to give SC a 49-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, Mondrell Dean got in on the action, scoring on a 8-yard touchdown run.
“Right now we have the highest-scoring offense I’ve ever had,” Mays said. “I started out as offensive coordinator in 2008, and we are averaging close to 50 points a game right now. The most we had before that was around 44 or 45. We have so many weapons that can score.”
“I think we are very hard to prepare for us,” Dunn said. “We have so many different ways to attack and we are very versatile. It’s hard for the defense to prepare. Also, the line is doing a great job up front.”
For Riverside (1-4), Lusk got the Warriors on the scoreboard on a 14-yard touchdown run with 4:35 left in the game to make the final score 56-8.
Andrew Starcher led Riverside with 39 yards rushing on six carries. Jacob Wisen ran for 34 yards on 15 attempts, and Lusk contributed 30 yards on the ground.