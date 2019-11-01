Despite facing a 1-7 Woodrow Wilson team, Friday’s matchup had all the makings of a trap game for George Washington’s football squad.
The Patriots came into the game ranked No. 7 in Class AAA in the SSAC playoff ratings. That put GW in position to host a first-round playoff game with crosstown rival Capital, which came into Friday ranked No. 11, visiting the Hill next Friday for the regular-season finale. In addition, Woodrow has gone 2-31 in its last 33 games against MSAC teams, including 0-7 this year.
But on Friday, there would be no upset. GW raced out to a 27-point halftime lead and never looked back as it defeated Woodrow Wilson 27-12 at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.
“We tried to get the kids prepared for this game,” said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “I think they prepared well enough to get the win, but I think we prepared well enough to finish the game.
“I thought we did a nice job and our kids came out motivated in the first half. I think we left some things behind in the second half, but we are never going to apologize for a win. A win is a win. To get six wins, after the way we started, we are happy with that.”
GW (6-3) wasted no time scoring. On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback R.T. Alexander connected with a wide-open Isaac Isabell for a 54-yard touchdown.
“We were able to identify that they had two high guys [safeties] and I was able to split the middle of them for the score,” Isabell said. “This game was really important for us because we are trying to play a home game in the playoffs. We want the highest seed as possible. We have a big game against Capital next week and we need to come out with a chip on our shoulder. Last year, they came out and smacked us all over the field.”
Isabell finished the game with two catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots.
After forcing a Woodrow four-and-out on its first possession, the Patriots scored their second touchdown of the night on a two-play, 52-yard drive, capped by a D’Anthony Wright 44-yard run. The Patriots added scores on touchdown passes from Alexander to Alex Mazelon and Isabell on passes of 20 and 75 yards, respectively.
But the Flying Eagles would not go away quietly as they scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a Hezekiah Creasy 8-yard run and a Bryant Jones 12-yard run.
Creasy led the Flying Eagles with 110 rushing yards on 21 carries and one touchdown, while Jones added 62 yards passing and 30 yards rushing.
Friday’s game was the Flying Eagles’ last conference game as a member of MSAC after joining in 2005. Woodrow’s last MSAC win was 38-35 versus George Washington last year.