George Washington’s Keegan Sack (5) makes a catch for a touchdown over a Cabell Midland defender Thursday night at Steve Edwards Sr. Field.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

George Washington was masterful from game plan to execution.

The Patriots defeated Cabell Midland 28-21 Thursday night in high school football at Steve Edwards Sr. Field. GW recovered a fumble at its 8-yard line with 4 seconds to play to hold on for a season-opening triumph.

