George Washington was masterful from game plan to execution.
The Patriots defeated Cabell Midland 28-21 Thursday night in high school football at Steve Edwards Sr. Field. GW recovered a fumble at its 8-yard line with 4 seconds to play to hold on for a season-opening triumph.
GW limited the Knights’ outside running game and combined a potent passing attack with a good enough rushing game to win.
“We did something unconventional on defense,” Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. said of taking away the outside running game, whereas most teams concentrate on Cabell Midland’s power game between the tackles. “That gave them trouble. The kids made it work.”
The victory made Edwards the winningest football coach in Kanawha County history. His 182 wins are one more than Dick Whitman’s total.
“Dick was a very good man,” Edwards said. “A great man who proved nice guys finish first.”
George Washington was surprisingly dominant early. The Patriots needed just three plays on their first possession to score on a 47-yard run by Anthony Valentine. Rylan Morehead’s extra point made it 7-0.
The touchdown was set up by Knights errors, including two penalties and a fumble. Miscues were costly throughout and left the visitors heading home wondering what might have been.
Cabell Midland continued to stutter and stumble on its second possession with a pair of penalties totaling 20 yards, leading to a punt. George Washington took advantage, again hitting a big play.
Abe Fenwick hit Keegan Sack with a 38-yard TD pass with 5:22 left in the first quarter to give the Patriots a 14-0 lead.
Cabell Midland regrouped and looked more like itself on the next drive, a 12-play, 71-yard trek capped by a 7-yard touchdown run up the middle by Curtis Jones to pull the Knights within 14-7 with 10:08 left until halftime.
Cabell Midland hindered itself much of the half, with seven penalties for 50 yards. The Knights, though, struggled to run wide as George Washington’s quickness led to six plays for negative yardage. The Patriots also matched Cabell Midland physically most of the game as Fenwick completed 11 of 19 passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. The senior quarterback also ran seven times for 84 yards.
“I’m kind of in shock right now,” Fenwick said, remembering last season’s 35-7 loss in Ona.
George Washington came out strong in the second half, driving 70 yards — 58 on a Fenwick scramble — with Fenwick throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Sack for a 21-7 lead.
“I just saw the end zone and went for it,” Fenwick said. “I was a little gassed.”
Back came the Knights in usual fashion. Ryan Wolfe’s 4-yard TD keeper finished a 13-play, 65-yard drive to cut the deficit to 21-14.
Sack finished with five catches for 88 yards as the Patriots ran for 143 and passed for 137.
GW, which never turned the ball over, avoided a momentum swing, answering with an eight-play, 66-yard scoring drive that ended with Fenwick scrambling before finding Slack with a 30-yard touchdown pass to make it 28-14.
Cabell Midland set the final score when Wolfe plunged 1 yard for a touchdown with 6:04 to play.
The Knights were plagued by mistakes, losing two of three fumbles, one at the Patriots’ 11-yard line, the other at the 8. Nine penalties for 70 yards negated some of the 336 yards, all on the ground, Cabell Midland gained. Wolfe picked up 124 yards on 21 attempts, Jones 110 on 21 carries and Zaky Roberts 99 on eight rushes.
Both teams return to action at 7:30 pm. Friday. Cabell Midland visits Capital. George Washington entertains Ashland.