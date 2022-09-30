Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

ONA — Oak Hill was elated after stopping Cabell Midland on fourth down at the Red Devils' 11-yard line with 7:01 left in the second quarter.

Why not? The Knights (4-1) converted four fourth-down plays in their first two drives, three on the first and one on the second, and scored on both. Cabell Midland turned that 14-0 lead to a 47-0 victory Friday night at the Castle.