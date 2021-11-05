WAYNE — Tom Harmon has coached hundreds of games in his 25 seasons at Wayne High School. Friday night’s win might have been the most emotional of his career.
Taking the field slightly more than an hour after learning Harmon’s mother had passed away, Wayne turned in an exceptional effort, upsetting Class AA No. 3 Poca 26-20 at chilly Pioneer Field.
“For the kids to come out and play like that,” Harmon said with his voice trailing. “It’s a lot of emotion.”
That emotion was evident throughout the night. After Poca star Toby Payne caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Wolfe on the third play of the game, the Dots didn’t reach the end zone again until the fourth quarter.
Wayne, playing without three injured running backs, controlled the first half by keeping the Dots off-balance. Senior Preston Childs hauled in a 16-yard scoring pass from fellow senior Peyton Davis on an end-around pass, putting Wayne on top 8-7 midway through the first quarter. Senior Levi Gilkerson capped a lengthy second quarter scoring drive, finding the end zone from 3 yards away to give the Pioneers a 14-7 edge.
After Poca stopped Wayne with an interception at the 11 with about a minute left in the half, it appeared that would be the score at the break. But Wayne had other ideas.
Wolfe attempted a deep pass down the middle. Davis broke on the ball, pulling in an interception at the 27. Davis eluded would-be tacklers, racing around the left side and into the end zone for a 20-7 Pioneer edge at the half.
“We work hard and there are these things that just happen in games,” Harmon said of a team that’s not caught many breaks along the way. “Tonight we got our fair share.”
Poca (7-2) scored on the first play of the fourth quarter. Wolfe took a QB sneak 13 yards for a touchdown to bring the Dots within 20-13. Poca tied the game with 4:55 left, as Kambel Meeks hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass that knotted the score at 20.
But Wayne wouldn’t be denied. Down to its fourth tailback after Childs was hurt just before the half, Gilkerson, normally the fullback, stepped in and went to work.
Gilkerson ripped off runs of 28 and 23 yards to help move the Pioneers (3-7) into scoring position. Isaiah Smith bounced off a pair of would-be tacklers and scored from 8 yards out to put Wayne back in front. Gilkerson finished with an even 100 yards in his final high school football game.
“We had two or three backs hurt. We had another kid [Childs] who is playing well, boom, he goes down,” Harmon said. “The older guys were able to stick everybody on their shoulders.”
That’s when the ball truly bounced Wayne’s way. Kennithe Followay’s squib kick bounded away from the Dots return unit, squirting out from underneath two players who appeared to be falling in the ball. Isaac Wallace recovered for the Pioneers, and Wayne was able to run nearly 1:16 more of clock before turning it over on downs.
Poca, faced with 86 yards and no time outs, threw two incomplete passes, the second falling to the grass as time expired. It set off a wild celebration on the Wayne sideline.
Davis caught six passes for 100 yards, threw a TD pass, and returned an interception for a score. It was a bittersweet night for the Harmon family.
“My brother [assistant coach Ty Harmon], my son [assistant coach Gunner Harmon] and I did the best we could do,” Tom Harmon said after learning of his mother’s passing so close to kickoff. “I couldn’t help but think she was watching.”