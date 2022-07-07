HUNTINGTON — Former Cabell Midland football star Jakob Caudill is battling for his life at Cabell Huntington Hospital after suffering a head injury in a fall Monday.
“He is currently in stable condition and has no more bleeding and no new swelling of his brain,” said Will Caudill, Jakob’s father, who said his son was in critical condition Thursday morning before improving. “We still have a long way to go, but this is the best news we have received since being here.”
Jakob Caudill, a 2021 high school graduate, and his family were at a friend’s house celebrating the Fourth of July when the injury occurred.
“We were cleaning stuff up and taking things to their basement,” Will Caudill said. “He missed the second step and fell down a flight of steps, hitting his head on the concrete. It was a fluke accident.”
Caudill was in an induced coma Thursday after suffering a fracture and brain bleed.
Caudill was home from the Marine Corps, which he joined after graduation, forgoing several college scholarship offers. As a junior, he rushed for 1,938 yards and 15 touchdowns to help the Knights to the Class AAA state championship game, for which he was named co-most valuable player. As a senior, he ran for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns in a season shortened to five games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple fundraisers have been established to help defray the costs of Caudill’s medical bills. An online account raised more than $18,000 from 300 donors as of Thursday afternoon. The link to the fundraiser is https://gofundme.com/f/jakob-caudill. Anyone wanting to donate may also do so via Venmo at @Christie-WolfeCaudill or PayPal at Willcaudill76@gmail.com.
Caudill’s mother, Christie, underwent surgery last week and is unable to immediately return to work. Will Caudill is away from his job while his son is hospitalized.
Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fries restaurant, at 21 Tanyard Station, Barboursville, will donate a portion of its proceeds Monday to help the Caudill family.
Support from schools throughout the Tri-State poured in via social media.
“We want to show our support for this young man and his family in their time of need,” Spring Valley High School posted on Facebook, encouraging people to donate. “Please consider giving, as well as pray for him and his family at this time.”
“Prayers going out for him and his family at this time,” Huntington High coach Billy Seals posted on Twitter.
“We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to the Cabell Midland community and the family of Jakob Caudill. Stay strong 45,” Capital High baseball posted on Twitter, referencing Caudill’s jersey number.
Even out-of-state schools such as Coal Grove, Fairland and Ironton offered prayers and support for Caudill.
Former Cabell Midland assistant T.J. Carper, head coach at Vinton County High School, said Caudill’s strength will help him overcome the injury.
“When I think of Jakob Caudill, the first thing that comes to mind is tough,” Carper said. “The next word is fighter. He was the toughest kid I’ve ever coached. Please, everyone, send up your prayers.”
Will Caudill said he and his family appreciate the prayers and donations.
“We are greatly overwhelmed with all the love and support we have received from the community and this state,” he said. “It is truly amazing.”