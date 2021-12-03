WHEELING — After everything Fairmont Senior has been through this season, it didn’t mind wading through a few more bumps in the road, as long as it meant capturing another championship.
Germaine Lewis ran for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns Friday evening and the Polar Bears managed to play from in front all night long, earning a 21-12 victory over previously unbeaten Independence in the Class AA state championship game at chilly Wheeling Island Stadium.
It’s a repeat title and the third in the last four years for the Polar Bears (9-4), but this time they accomplished the feat as the No. 16 seed, winning three playoff games on the road and a fourth at a neutral site. It’s just the second time a 16th seed has taken a championship in West Virginia, matching the effort of Class AA Musselman in 1995.
“They’re all special in their own way,” Fairmont coach Nick Bartic. “It was a joy to see a lot of pride in the guys and how they battled. I really appreciate what they’ve done.”
It certainly wasn’t smooth sailing for the Polar Bears Friday night, as they threw a pair of interceptions to thwart promising drives and had to try and run out the clock in the fourth quarter with Lewis, their top running back, on the sideline for the final eight minutes with leg cramps and hamstring issues.
Independence (11-1), the No. 2 seed, was down 21-12 but poised to get right back into the game at the outset of the fourth quarter, driving 69 yards to the Polar Bears 3. However, on first and goal from the 6, standout running back Atticus Goodson fumbled and the ball was covered by Fairmont’s Michael Kruzel with 9:42 left to play.
The Patriots challenged the fumble call, as teams are permitted to have officials check instant replay in the state championship games, but the ruling was upheld. Goodson, who carried 26 times for 124 yards, was selected as his team’s MVP in a media vote.
Fairmont then was able to shave more than seven minutes off the clock by picking up three first downs, with Lewis getting the first with a 6-yard gain on third and 4 from his own 9. He then left the game for good and the Polar Bears had to rely on other options to milk the clock.
“So then we had to scheme,” Bartic said. “We had three guys step up and in terms of blocking and running the ball. It was a gutty performance at the end.”
By the time the Patriots got the ball back, only 2:39 remained and they were still down two possessions.
Independence coach John H. Lilly noted that his team never recovered from four first-half penalties, some of which put them in bad field position and had the Patriots playing from behind much of the way. Fairmont led 14-6 at halftime and 21-12 after three quarters.
“We made mistakes early in the game that kept us in poor field position,” Lilly said. “We had to play on our side and it was so hard to get the offense going.
“I thought our defense played about as good as you could play tonight, really proud of them. Really proud of our kids. We battled hard, had a great season. Hats off to [Fairmont’s players]. They did a great job. They shut us down, and no one has really shut us down all year.”
It took the offenses a while to get going, as the first seven possessions resulted in punts and a scoreless game until well into the second quarter. Then there were touchdowns on three consecutive drives as the Polar Bears took a 14-6 halftime lead.
Quarterback Dom Stingo connected with Evan Dennison on a 59-yard strike behind the Independence defense to give Fairmont a 7-0 advantage. Then the Patriots’ Logan Phalin heaved a 41-yard scoring pass to Trey Bowers to put Indy on the board, but the PAT failed and Fairmont remained ahead 7-6.
Abandoning its ground game, Fairmont proceeded to streak down the field on seven straight pass plays, including a “double pass” as Dennison took a lateral in the right flat and fired a 39-yard pass downfield to Kayson Nealy. Two plays later, Lewis leaped into the end zone from 2 yards out to make it 14-6.
In the first half, Stingo was 11 of 20 for 163 yards. He said Fairmont was taking what the defense allowed.
“They were loading the box,” Stingo said of Indy’s defense. “They had six, seven guys in the box the entire first half and we thought we could hit them over the top. They had the middle of the field wide open, and we tried to do that.”
At one point in the second quarter, Fairmont called 10 straight pass plays. But in the second half, the Polar Bears changed gears. Stingo only completed three passes for 3 yards and they leaned more on the run.
“They ended up opening up the box,” Stingo said, “and tried to play our receivers with two guys [each]. One guy’s not going to tackle [Lewis].”
A key moment came with 2:02 left in the third quarter when Judah Price broke off a 46-yard scoring run for Independence, helped along by a clearing block from Bowers downfield. That brought the Patriots within 14-12, but the 2-point conversion try by Goodson was stacked up just short of the goal line, preserving the lead for Fairmont.
Momentum then changed in flash as it took the Polar Bears just 18 seconds to go back up two scores. Lewis returned the ensuing kickoff 35 yards to the Indy 38 and on the first offensive snap, he burst around left end for a touchdown and a 21-12 lead.
Lewis was selected as Fairmont’s MVP. He carried 13 times and had 28 receiving yards on one catch. Nealy had six catches for 82 yards and Dennison five grabs for 79 yards.
For Indy, Price ran seven times for 60 yards and Phalin was 3 of 10 passing for 56 yards.