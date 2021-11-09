Fairmont Senior isn't used to coming into the playoffs as the No. 16 -- and final -- seed in the field. But Polar Bears coach Nick Bartic knows it's better than the alternative.
His team came within an eyelash of not even making the postseason, but now figures to give a huge challenge to No. 1 Herbert Hoover (10-0) in a Class AA first-round game set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at University of Charleston Stadium.
The Polar Bears have been perhaps the state's most dominant AA program over the past six seasons, going 68-11, capturing a pair of state championships and advancing to at least the semifinal round all six years. However, with two weeks left in the regular season this year, they were sitting at 3-4 and 19th in the playoff ratings -- three spots out of the final berth.
Bartic admitted that his players and coaches were a bit anxious about their playoff chances before winning their final two regular-season games.
"Sure,'' he said, "but you try not to think about it. We approached each week like we always do -- stay focused on the task at hand and believe in that as much as you can. We did just enough -- scraped our way through.''
Even then, Bartic knew Fairmont's playoff dreams wouldn't be possible without an assist from Wheeling Park coach Chris Daugherty. The Polar Bears and Patriots had to call off their scheduled Oct. 1 game due to COVID-19 issues in the Fairmont program. Park had the option of asking the Secondary School Activities Commission for a forfeit victory, a ruling the organization has made dozens of times this season for contracted games in which one team was unable to participate.
"We've got to thank Coach Doc,'' Bartic said. "He did the honorable thing and didn't make our COVID game a forfeit. He made it a no-contest. So when you do business with respectable programs and you're dealing with honorable people, you get breaks like that.''
Wheeling Park (4-4), as it happens, just barely made the Class AAA playoff field itself as the No. 16 seed -- without that potential forfeit win -- and will travel to No. 1 Huntington (10-0) on Friday.
The season has been full of obstacles for Fairmont Senior, starting with COVID issues that shut down the program for two weeks in early October. The Polar Bears started out the season minus a lot of regulars from the previous year, including multi-purpose quarterback Gage Michael, the runner-up in the Kennedy Award voting as the state's top player.
Bartic and his coaching staff have also waded through an abundance of injuries to key players, some of whom might finally be able to return for Saturday's game against Hoover. On top of that, there's the Polar Bears' schedule, which included road trips to Bridgeport, University and Morgantown -- three schools in the top seven of Class AAA who sport a combined record of 28-2.
All of that added up to an uncharacteristic 5-4 record and the unfamiliar status as the bottom seed in the AA playoffs. Bartic stopped short of saying the schedule prevented the Polar Bears from playing at the level they've been accustomed to achieving.
"I wouldn't say we're at the same level we have been,'' Bartic said. "It's just that we could have handled that schedule better if we were at that level we have been the last few seasons. We're still close to that. At times, we look really good, so it's a matter of consistency for us.
"The schedule, added with the injuries we've had, made it tough to maneuver, and that led to the result of our record.''
This marks the fourth time the Huskies and Polar Bears have played football, with all four meetings coming in the postseason. Fairmont Senior won 20-14 in 1977 and 48-27 in 2016. Hoover took a 23-13 victory in 1993.