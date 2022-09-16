CHAPMANVILLE — Kohl Farmer and the Chapmanville football team bounced back from their Week 3 loss in a big way on Friday.
The Tigers, led by Farmer’s five touchdowns, routed Nitro 47-0 at Barker Stadium. Chapmanville improves to 3-1 while Nitro drops to 2-2.
“We just got back to who we were,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “Being more physical and doing things the right way. I think our kids responded pretty well tonight. Kohl just runs really well. He had five touchdowns but let’s credit the guys up front. I think they did a great job all night, controlling the line of scrimmage and being physical.”
Nitro lost starting quarterback Derek Lowe to an ankle injury in the second quarter and he didn’t return. Nitro coach Boom McKinney talked about the loss.
“We lost our quarterback in the second quarter, we were struggling to move the ball” McKinney said. “We’re banged up pretty good right now. Even coming into tonight. We just have to come back on Monday and get after it.”
After Nitro went three-and-out on its opening drive, the Wildcats lined up to punt on fourth and long. The snap went over punter Maddox Cole’s head and rolled deep into Nitro territory. Cole recovered the snap but fumbled as he was hit. Jacob Blair recovered and the Tigers took over on the Nitro 24-yard line.
Four plays later, Farmer rushed 4 yards for a touchdown. Jonathan Ferrell hit the extra point and Chapmanville was out to an early 7-0 lead.
After a Nitro punt, Chapmanville put together a seven-play, 84-yard drive capped by a 4-yard Farmer touchdown rush. Ferrell’s point after was good and Chapmanville had a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Farmer ran 2 yards for his third touchdown of the game. The kick after was blocked.
Nitro had a chance to answer back on its next possession as the Wildcats marched to the Chapmanville 11, where they had a first-and-10. Lowe took a shot at the end zone but his pass was intercepted Austin Adkins.
The Tigers capitalized on the Nitro mistake with an eight-play, 80-yard drive, finished off by an Adam Mullins 3-yard touchdown run. Chapmanville attempted to go for two but Brody Dalton’s pass fell incomplete and the Tigers had a 26-0 lead, which they took to halftime.
Farmer opened the second half in a big way with an 85-yard kickoff return. Later in the third quarter, Farmer capped his big night with a 26-yard touchdown rush and Chapmanville was out to a 40-0 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Dalton found Jacob Blair for a 30-yard touchdown pass to give Chapmanville a 47-0 lead that went final.