The George Washington offense used up all its fireworks in the daylight.
The Patriot defense finished the deed in the dark.
GW forced four second-half turnovers on downs and made 21 first-quarter points stand up in a 21-14 win over Ashland (Ky.) Blazer on the Hill Friday night.
It sent the Patriots to 2-0 on a night the program celebrated a new hall of fame class that included former NFL player Ryan Switzer and veteran coach Steve Edwards Jr. among those inducted.
In his 27th season at the helm, Edwards, the program’s and Kanawha County’s winningest coach, was likely overdue. But he was making no apologies on Friday night — not for his delayed induction nor for his team’s style of winning.
“These kids played really hard,” Edwards said. “We fought through the heat, we fought through the adversity and they did what they needed to do. They took care of the ‘We’, man, and that’s what we did. As long as we continue to do that, we have a chance.”
Edwards said a hangover from an opening-week 28-21 victory over Cabell Midland was a concern, but from the opening kick those thoughts were put to rest. At least, at first.
GW quarterback Abe Fenwick threw for 279 yards in the first half and tossed three first-quarter touchdowns, staking GW to a 21-7 lead as the second period opened. Keegan Sack scored on 23- and 36-yard receptions on the team’s first two drives before Anthony Valentine found the end zone on a 58-yard scoring strike on the Patriots’ third possession. Fenwick started 7 for 7 for 238 yards.
But a couple of early errors allowed Ashland (1-2) to hang around. The first came on a fumble from running back Klay Matthews, giving the Tomcats the ball at the GW 31 with the score 14-0. Seven plays later, Ashland tailback Braxton Jennings dove in from 4 yards out to make the score 14-7.
The Patriots drove to the Ashland 5-yard line early in the second quarter before settling for a 22-yard field-goal attempt from Jordan Price.
The kick missed wide right, and on the very next play, Ashland’s Terrell Jordan took a jet-sweep handoff, made two defenders miss and sprinted 80 yards down the sideline to account for the final score. That touchdown came with 9:44 remaining in the second quarter and remarkably were the final points of the game.
Much of that credit could be given to the Tomcats defense, as Fenwick hit on just 7 of his next 25 passes after the big start.
“We just had to slow down and keep guys in front of us,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said. “Not let guys run loose on us and our guys responded. Showed a little grit there staying in the game and I’m just proud. We grew up a bit tonight.”
The Tomcats had chances, reaching GW territory three times in the second half. The deepest of those penetrations came at the end of the third quarter as the Tomcats got to the GW 16. But on fourth down, quarterback LaBryant Strader threw wide of Asher Adkins, sending the Ashland defense back on the field.
GW would come up with two more stops, the last of which came with just over a minute to go near midfield, sealing the game.
“Our defense stepped up again,” Edwards said. “They were put in some tough situations but when you’ve got 11 willing participants on that side of the ball you’ve got a chance.”
Fenwick finished with 407 yards on 19-of-38 passing.
Three Patriot receivers went over 100 yards with Valentine racking up 162 on four catches, Sack finishing with 119 on eight grabs and Hayden Hatfield going for 109 on five receptions.
Adkins led Ashland with 109 yards on 15 catches with Strader finishing 23 for 41 for 233 yards.