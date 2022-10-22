Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221022_hds_svfootball
Buy Now

George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick (11) hands the ball off to running back Anthony Valentine (6) against Spring Valley Friday night in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — George Washington took advantage of fast starts on its first possessions of the game and third quarter and used those two scores to outscore Spring Valley 39-27 and spoil senior night for the Timberwolves Friday night at the Wolves Den.

Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick put his passing ability on display in their spread offense and also ran for a score as George Washington, No. 12 in this week’s Class AAA playoff ratings, improved to 6-2. Spring Valley, No. 4 coming in, also is now 6-2.

Tags