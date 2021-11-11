Prep football: Final conference standings, stats -- Nov. 11 Nov 11, 2021 28 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Conference standings MSAC standings Pos--School Conf All Rating 1. Huntington 9-0 10-0 16.7 2. Cabell Midland 7-1 9-1 14.4 3. Spring Valley 6-2 8-2 12.7 4. George Wash. 5-3 7-3 10.8 5. Hurricane 4-4 6-4 8.8 6. So. Charleston 4-4 5-5 7.9 7. Parkersburg 2-6 4-6 6.0 8. Riverside 2-5 3-7 4.5 9. St. Albans 1-7 3-7 3.7 10. Capital 1-8 1-9 1.5 x-Note: Huntington wins championship. MSAC title determined by SSAC rating points. Cardinal standings Pos--School Conf All 1. Herbert Hoover 8-0 10-0 2. Poca 6-2 7-2 3. Logan 5-3 6-4 3. Scott 5-3 7-3 3. Winfield 5-3 5-5 6. Chapmanville 2-6 4-6 6. Sissonville 2-6 2-8 6. Wayne 2-6 3-7 9. Nitro 1-7 2-8 x-Note: Herbert Hoover wins championship. Other schools standings (Class AAA) School Record Greenbrier East 8-2 Parkersburg South 5-5 Woodrow Wilson 5-5 Lincoln County 4-6 Ripley 1-9 Other schools standings (Class AA) School Record Point Pleasant 9-1 Nicholas County 8-2 Roane County 8-2 Clay County 6-4 Mingo Central 3-7 Braxton County 2-8 Other schools standings (Class A) School Record Sherman 6-4 Buffalo 5-4 Van 5-5 Wahama 5-5 Man 4-6 Tug Valley 4-6 Webster County 2-7 Tolsia 0-8 Ravenswood 0-10 Conference leaders MSAC rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Jackson Fetty, CM 200 1418 7.1 14 Mason Moran, CM 76 827 10.9 11 Bryson Singer, Prk. 148 803 5.4 10 Elijah Rivera, Hurr. 116 799 6.9 6 Gavin Lochow, Hnt. 99 787 8.0 14 Mondrell Dean, SC 101 776 7.7 5 Andrew Baria, Riv. 145 713 4.9 4 C. Schmidt, CM 82 686 8.4 18 Jace Caldwell, SV 84 626 7.5 6 MSAC passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int Trey Dunn, SC 138-252 2356 23 12 I. Borrero, Hurr. 119-189 1911 17 6 Dalton Fouch, SV 108-188 1868 27 4 J. Long, Capital 140-252 1766 19 8 G. Lochow, Hunt. 84-148 1494 16 6 Abe Fenwick, GW 89-171 1441 17 9 D. Parsons, Park. 111-196 1340 12 6 Jake Walker, River. 90-208 997 8 10 MSAC receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Wayne Harris, SC 58 1001 17.3 11 Ty Bartrum, SV 43 817 19.0 15 Noah Waynick, Hunt. 32 724 22.6 6 Chase Hager, Hurr. 36 655 18.2 5 T. Fitzpatrick, GW 30 566 18.9 7 Shawn James, Cap. 34 503 14.8 6 Bryson Singer, Park. 34 500 14.7 5 C. MCorkle, SC 28 496 17.7 5 Trenton Tiggle, Cap. 31 480 15.5 2 Corbin Page, SV 25 429 17.2 4 MSAC scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points C. Schmidt, CM 23 0 0 138 Ty Bartrum, SV 19 0 2 118 Bryson Singer, Park. 16 0 0 96 Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 15 0 0 90 Jackson Fetty, CM 14 0 0 84 Amari Felder, Hunt. 12 0 0 72 Jonny Aya-ay, Hunt. 0 5 52 67 Wayne Harris, SC 11 0 0 66 Shawn James, Cap. 11 0 0 66 Mason Moran, SC 11 0 0 66 Cardinal rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Cooper Martin, Sct. 211 1140 5.4 10 Bryson Tate, Win. 170 1110 6.5 12 Kohl Farmer, Chap. 183 942 5.2 9 Woodard-Jones, Poc. 122 838 6.9 8 Brody Dalton, Chap. 122 827 6.8 13 Hunter Bartley, HH 113 795 7.0 19 Dane Hatfield, HH 99 761 7.7 14 K. Vanhoose, Way. 115 674 5.9 7 Landon Stone, Sct. 103 620 6.0 6 Cardinal passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int J. Hayes, Logan 124-229 1821 19 8 Matt Frye, Scott 78-149 1555 15 10 Dn. Hatfield, HH 103-151 1455 15 6 J. Wolfe, Poca 80-155 1324 10 5 B. Thompson, Sis. 99-161 1171 5 6 B. Brown, Winfield 79-151 1129 11 9 Ethan Taylor, Siss. 79-135 1083 7 5 Trevor Lowe, Nitro 61-96 802 7 2 B. Dalton, Chap. 64-116 745 7 2 Cardinal receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Jake Wiseman, Sis. 59 834 14.1 4 Carson Kirk, Logan 45 771 17.1 9 Toby Payne, Poca 41 696 17.0 8 Brayden Perdue, Sis. 36 652 18.1 2 Devin Hatfield, HH 37 614 16.6 7 Aiden Slack, Logan 40 597 14.9 7 Landon Stone, Scott 22 507 23.1 5 Jacob Burns, HH 29 464 16.0 4 Jayden Sharps, Sct. 25 441 17.6 2 Carter Perry, Win. 24 413 17.2 6 Kolton Painter, Nit. 37 388 10.5 2 Cardinal scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Hunter Bartley, HH 19 0 3 120 Brody Dalton, Chap. 14 0 1 86 Dane Hatfield, HH 14 0 1 86 Devin Hatfield, HH 13 0 0 78 Bryson Tate, Win. 12 0 1 74 Landon Stone, Scott 12 0 0 72 Levi Paxton, HH 0 4 57 70 Toby Payne, Poca 11 0 0 66 Other schools rushing Player, School Att Yards Average TD Ian Cline, GE 235 1619 6.9 18 Isaiah Smith, LC 184 1503 8.2 14 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 199 1473 7.4 20 N. Kennedy, MC 207 1384 6.7 17 Gavin Jeffers, PP 137 1375 10.0 15 Briar Begler, Roane 174 1346 7.7 19 Tanner Kirk, TV 159 1100 6.9 10 Evan Roach, PP 159 1079 6.8 24 Skyler Delk, Roane 166 1023 6.2 12 C.J. Winnell, Sher. 155 890 5.7 9 Levi Burnette, Clay 137 826 6.0 7 Isaiah Casto, Rav. 159 818 5.1 7 Brady Green, Van 123 796 6.5 9 Other schools passing Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int R. Shockey, PS 194-269 2021 18 9 Noah Collins, Clay 101-216 1402 14 9 M. McMillen, WW 108-192 1369 10 9 I. Canterbury, Man 83-158 1256 13 12 Monq. Davis, GE 70-121 989 11 4 Gabe Bates, LC 85-163 969 11 5 J. Bowling, Raven. 47-96 880 7 12 TJ Hager, Sher. 53-108 847 11 10 Ty Stephens, Rip. 68-141 767 8 9 Elijah Fluty, TV 59-122 717 8 9 Other schools receiving Player, School Rec Yards Average TD Cyrus Traugh, PS 103 1133 11.2 10 BJ Williams, Clay 37 623 16.8 6 Keynan Cook, WW 41 581 14.2 4 J. Harless, Man 33 482 14.6 5 Elijah Redfern, WW 30 443 14.8 3 J. Grimmett, Man 22 383 17.4 7 Shawn Banks, Rav. 20 378 18.9 2 E. Cunningham, Brax. 16 377 23.6 2 Isaiah Smith, LC 22 342 15.6 3 Shaun Booth, Van 17 336 19.8 3 Other schools scoring Player, School TD FG PAT Points Evan Roach, PP 24 0 0 144 Kaleb Clark, Nich. 23 0 2 142 Briar Begler, Roane 20 0 9 138 Isaiah Smith, LC 21 0 0 126 Ian Cline, GE 20 0 2 124 Norm Kennedy, MC 18 0 3 114 Gavin Jeffers, PP 16 0 0 96 Andrew Pritt, Braxton 13 0 12 95 Skyler Delk, Roane 13 0 5 88 Cyrus Traugh, South 14 0 1 86 NOTE: Figures do not include Buffalo, Tolsia and Wahama, which did not provide full reports. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Championship Buffalo Sport Wahama Tolsia Huntington Rating Herbert Hoover Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV's first three charter schools approved to openPrep basketball: Happy birthday! Poca's McKneely turns 18, signs with UVaMcDowell town home to nation's first memorial honoring Black WWI vetsThree times more new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday than Tuesday; officials plead for more boostersWVU basketball: Osabuohien taking charge on defense for MountaineersThings to do this weekend: Nov. 11-14Chuck Landon: WVU's Nester, MU's Wells trying to bounce backEric Engle: Blaming Biden for inflation is dishonest (Opinion)WVU football: Kansas State has different look this seasonWV grant applicants hope to get piece of federal $1 billion pie with plans for new energy economy Upcoming Events