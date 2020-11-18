Essential reporting in volatile times.

WHEELING -- Final West Virginia high school football regular-season scoring leaders compiled by Doug Huff of the W.Va. Sports Writers Association:

SCORING

Pos--Player, School;Points

1. Gus Morrison, Ritchie County;164

2. Blake Hartman, Musselman;158

3. Atticus Goodson, Independence;156

4. Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd;144

5. Colby Piner, Greenbrier East;140

6. Dalton Flowers, John Marshall;138

7. Noah Brown, Greenbrier West;126

8. Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen;120

9. Amir Powell, Princeton;118

10. Drae Allen, Keyser;116

10. Thomas Sessi, Madonna;116

12. Frankie Amore, Washington;112

13. Cameron Cole, Bridgeport;110

14. Jordan Waterhouse, Wheeling Central;102

14. Brennan Boron, St. Marys;102

14. Garrett Parsons, Wirt;102

Touchdowns: 26--Hartman, Goodson; 24--Morrison, King; 23--Flowers; 22--Piner; 20--Brown, Patterson; 19--Allen, Powell; 18--Cole, Amore.

Career points, TDs: Hartman has scored a state-record 748 points, including a record-tying 118 touchdowns, entering second round of playoffs. The old records were set by Josh Culbertson (Nitro) with 714 points and 118 TDs from 2002-05.

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

1. Santino Arlia, Madonna;26

2. Grant Cochran, Princeton;25

3. Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior;23

3. Keon Padmore-Johnson, Spring Mills;23

3. Beau Heller, Wheeling Park;23

6. Ethan Haught, Ritchie County;21

7. Trey Dunn, South Charleston;20

8. Grant Krajeski, Clay County;19

9. Gavin Root, Keyser;18

10. Brody Hall, North Marion;17

10. Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs;17

10. Dustin Adkins, Meadow Bridge;17

TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS

1. Ethan Parsons, Princeton;11

1. Tracy Brooks, University;11

3. Shaheed Jackson, Wheeling Park;10

3. Gus Morrison, Ritchie County;10

3. Sammy Bradfield, Keyser;10

3. Tyler Cox, Braxton County;10

3. Tymir Ross, Berkeley Springs;10

8. Anthony Smith, Martinsburg;9

8. Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen;9

8. Josiah Honaker, Princeton;9

8. Tariq Miller, North Marion;9

8. Ayden Redden, Meadow Bridge;9

FIELD GOALS

1. D.J. Devinney, Doddridge County;6

2. Andrew Glass, Wheeling Park;5

2. Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville;5

4. Atikilt Tamiru, Moorefield;4

Field goal distance: 49 yards--Tamiru; 47--Glass; Michael Hughes, George Washington; 44--Hayden Pack, Spring Mills; 42--Hughes; 41--Tamiru (2); 40--Haynes (2); Tamiru.