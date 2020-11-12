MSAC standings
Pos--School
Conf
All
1. South Charleston
5-0
5-0
2. Cabell Midland
3-0
5-0
3. Hurricane
2-1
4-2
3. Spring Valley
1-0
4-1
5. George Washington
1-1
3-2
6. Capital
1-2
1-2
6. Parkersburg
1-2
6-2
8. St. Albans
1-3
2-4
9. Huntington
1-4
3-6
9. Riverside
1-4
1-5
NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.
Cardinal standings
Pos--School
Conf
All
1. Poca
3-0
6-1
2. Sissonville
2-0
5-0
2. Wayne
2-0
2-4
4. Chapmanville
2-1
2-3
4. Herbert Hoover
2-1
5-2
6. Logan
1-1
2-4
7. Scott
1-3
2-7
7. Winfield
0-2
0-6
9. Nitro
0-6
0-7
Other schools standings (Class AAA)
School
Record
Ripley
6-3
Greenbrier East
5-4
Lincoln County
4-4
Parkersburg South
1-7
Woodrow Wilson
1-7
Other schools standings (Class AA)
School
Record
Clay County
7-2
Braxton County
6-2
Point Pleasant
4-2
Mingo Central
1-2
Roane County
2-4
Nicholas County
3-6
Other schools standings (Class A)
School
Record
Buffalo
5-2
Tug Valley
3-0
Sherman
6-3
Tolsia
4-2
Wahama
6-4
Man
4-4
Van
2-5
Ravenswood
1-9
Webster County
1-9
MSAC rushing
Player, School
Att
Yards
Average
TD
Bryson Singer, Park.
158
1235
7.8
14
Jakob Caudill, Mid.
95
746
7.9
10
D. Wright, GW
53
614
11.6
4
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid.
49
546
11.1
7
Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
76
538
7.1
10
Cole Diamond, SV
72
475
6.5
3
MSAC passing
Player, School
Comp-Att
Yards
TD
Int
Trey Dunn, S. Chas.
79-117
1495
20
4
Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
98-199
1259
7
9
Ismael Borrero, Hurr.
64-111
1056
14
3
RT Alexander, GW
44-90
883
12
7
Bryson Singer, Park.
54-123
687
11
4
Peyton Brown, SA
45-106
614
5
6
Jack Roy, SV
34-64
576
7
3
MSAC receiving
Player, School
Rec
Yards
Average
TD
Donavin Davis, SC
18
494
27.4
8
Chase Hager, Hurr.
33
432
13.1
7
Devin Jackson, Hunt.
21
431
20.5
3
Jaimelle Claytor, SA
21
397
18.9
4
Noah Waynick, Hunt.
22
329
15.0
1
Shyleik Kinney, SC
16
310
19.4
6
MSAC scoring
Player, School
TD
FG
PAT
Points
Bryson Singer, Park.
15
0
0
90
Jakob Caudill, Mid.
10
0
0
60
Carter King, Park.
10
0
0
60
Gavin Lochow, Hunt.
10
0
0
60
Jaimelle Claytor, SA
9
0
0
54
Cardinal rushing
Player, School
Att
Yards
Average
TD
Dylan Griffith, Siss.
127
920
7.2
13
Ethan Payne, Poca
93
781
8.4
10
Hunter Bartley, HH
93
703
7.6
9
Trevor Lowe, Nitro
89
526
5.9
6
Ethan Bowens, Way.
94
503
5.4
6
John Covert, Win.
109
460
4.2
3
Cardinal passing
Player, School
Comp-Att
Yards
TD
Int
Jordan Hayes, Log.
107-157
1187
9
8
Nick Grayam, HH
67-104
882
7
2
Jackson Foster, Siss.
44-82
820
9
3
Trevor Lowe, Nitro
59-113
807
4
3
Jay Cook, Poca
58-97
740
9
3
Brody Dalton, Chap.
42-79
740
3
6
Brycen Brown, Win.
50-104
555
3
11
Cardinal receiving
Player, School
Rec
Yards
Average
TD
Aiden Slack, Logan
41
536
13.1
3
Joseph Udoh, Nitro
30
531
17.7
1
Cam Hensley, Log.
27
422
15.6
4
Nick Haning, Siss.
20
403
20.2
2
Devin Hatfield, HH
24
342
14.3
4
Preston Smith, Chap.
13
272
20.9
2
Cardinal scoring
Player, School
TD
FG
PAT
Points
Dylan Griffith, Siss.
15
0
0
90
Ethan Payne, Poca
12
0
0
72
Hunter Bartley, HH
9
0
0
54
Ethan Bowens, Way.
8
0
1
50
Nick Grayam, HH
8
0
0
48
Other schools rushing
Player, School
Att
Yards
Average
TD
Isaiah Smith, LC
175
1254
7.2
13
Brady Green, Van
136
1043
7.7
10
Colby Piner, GE
125
1038
8.3
14
C.J. Winnell, Sher.
178
1037
5.8
11
Elijah Payton, Clay
136
903
6.6
6
Connor Bell, Web.
142
846
6.0
9
Other schools passing
Player, School
Comp-Att
Yards
TD
Int
Sam Schuler, PS
195-306
2182
15
16
Grant Krajeski, Clay
133-221
1801
19
9
M. McMillen, WW
92-169
1401
13
10
Jett Cogar, Braxton
57-123
1208
15
5
Hunter Bush, PP
109-138
1067
7
3
Davy Jarrell, Sher.
67-139
1001
6
6
J. McKinney, NC
77-121
868
3
6
Other schools receiving
Player, School
Rec
Yards
Average
TD
Cyrus Traugh, South
64
733
11.5
7
Caleb Atha, Clay
50
651
13.0
8
Tyler Cox, Braxton
29
619
21.3
10
Jace Colucci, WW
29
558
19.2
7
G. Kesterson, NC
35
532
15.2
3
Other schools scoring
Player, School
TD
FG
PAT
Points
Colby Piner, GE
22
0
4
140
Kase Stewart, Wah.
13
0
8
94
Joey Ramsey, Rip.
15
0
0
90
Tyler Cox, Braxton
14
0
1
86
Isaiah Smith, LC
14
0
0
84
C.J. Winnell, Sher.
13
0
1
80
Brady Green, Van
11
0
4
74
NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided complete reports to the Gazette-Mail.