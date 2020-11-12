Essential reporting in volatile times.

siss rivrside2 (copy)
Sissonville running back Dylan Griffith carries the ball against Riverside behind the blocking of Ethan Wiseman (50). Griffith leads the Cardinal Conference in rushing (920 yards) and has run for 13 touchdowns.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. South Charleston 5-0 5-0
2. Cabell Midland 3-0 5-0
3. Hurricane 2-1 4-2
3. Spring Valley 1-0 4-1
5. George Washington 1-1 3-2
6. Capital 1-2 1-2
6. Parkersburg 1-2 6-2
8. St. Albans 1-3 2-4
9. Huntington 1-4 3-6
9. Riverside 1-4 1-5

NOTE: MSAC will not crown a champion this season.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Poca 3-0 6-1
2. Sissonville 2-0 5-0
2. Wayne 2-0 2-4
4. Chapmanville 2-1 2-3
4. Herbert Hoover 2-1 5-2
6. Logan 1-1 2-4
7. Scott 1-3 2-7
7. Winfield 0-2 0-6
9. Nitro 0-6 0-7

Other schools standings (Class AAA)

School Record
Ripley 6-3
Greenbrier East 5-4
Lincoln County 4-4
Parkersburg South 1-7
Woodrow Wilson 1-7

Other schools standings (Class AA)

School Record
Clay County 7-2
Braxton County 6-2
Point Pleasant 4-2
Mingo Central 1-2
Roane County 2-4
Nicholas County 3-6

Other schools standings (Class A)

School Record
Buffalo 5-2
Tug Valley 3-0
Sherman 6-3
Tolsia 4-2
Wahama 6-4
Man 4-4
Van 2-5
Ravenswood 1-9
Webster County 1-9

MSAC leaders

MSAC rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Bryson Singer, Park. 158 1235 7.8 14
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 95 746 7.9 10
D. Wright, GW 53 614 11.6 4
Jaydyn Johnson, Mid. 49 546 11.1 7
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 76 538 7.1 10
Cole Diamond, SV 72 475 6.5 3

MSAC passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Trey Dunn, S. Chas. 79-117 1495 20 4
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 98-199 1259 7 9
Ismael Borrero, Hurr. 64-111 1056 14 3
RT Alexander, GW 44-90 883 12 7
Bryson Singer, Park. 54-123 687 11 4
Peyton Brown, SA 45-106 614 5 6
Jack Roy, SV 34-64 576 7 3

MSAC receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Donavin Davis, SC 18 494 27.4 8
Chase Hager, Hurr. 33 432 13.1 7
Devin Jackson, Hunt. 21 431 20.5 3
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 21 397 18.9 4
Noah Waynick, Hunt. 22 329 15.0 1
Shyleik Kinney, SC 16 310 19.4 6

MSAC scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Bryson Singer, Park. 15 0 0 90
Jakob Caudill, Mid. 10 0 0 60
Carter King, Park. 10 0 0 60
Gavin Lochow, Hunt. 10 0 0 60
Jaimelle Claytor, SA 9 0 0 54

Cardinal leaders

Cardinal rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 127 920 7.2 13
Ethan Payne, Poca 93 781 8.4 10
Hunter Bartley, HH 93 703 7.6 9
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 89 526 5.9 6
Ethan Bowens, Way. 94 503 5.4 6
John Covert, Win. 109 460 4.2 3

Cardinal passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Jordan Hayes, Log. 107-157 1187 9 8
Nick Grayam, HH 67-104 882 7 2
Jackson Foster, Siss. 44-82 820 9 3
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 59-113 807 4 3
Jay Cook, Poca 58-97 740 9 3
Brody Dalton, Chap. 42-79 740 3 6
Brycen Brown, Win. 50-104 555 3 11

Cardinal receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Aiden Slack, Logan 41 536 13.1 3
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 30 531 17.7 1
Cam Hensley, Log. 27 422 15.6 4
Nick Haning, Siss. 20 403 20.2 2
Devin Hatfield, HH 24 342 14.3 4
Preston Smith, Chap. 13 272 20.9 2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 15 0 0 90
Ethan Payne, Poca 12 0 0 72
Hunter Bartley, HH 9 0 0 54
Ethan Bowens, Way. 8 0 1 50
Nick Grayam, HH 8 0 0 48

Other schools leaders

Other schools rushing

Player, School Att Yards Average TD
Isaiah Smith, LC 175 1254 7.2 13
Brady Green, Van 136 1043 7.7 10
Colby Piner, GE 125 1038 8.3 14
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 178 1037 5.8 11
Elijah Payton, Clay 136 903 6.6 6
Connor Bell, Web. 142 846 6.0 9

Other schools passing

Player, School Comp-Att Yards TD Int
Sam Schuler, PS 195-306 2182 15 16
Grant Krajeski, Clay 133-221 1801 19 9
M. McMillen, WW 92-169 1401 13 10
Jett Cogar, Braxton 57-123 1208 15 5
Hunter Bush, PP 109-138 1067 7 3
Davy Jarrell, Sher. 67-139 1001 6 6
J. McKinney, NC 77-121 868 3 6

Other schools receiving

Player, School Rec Yards Average TD
Cyrus Traugh, South 64 733 11.5 7
Caleb Atha, Clay 50 651 13.0 8
Tyler Cox, Braxton 29 619 21.3 10
Jace Colucci, WW 29 558 19.2 7
G. Kesterson, NC 35 532 15.2 3

Other schools scoring

Player, School TD FG PAT Points
Colby Piner, GE 22 0 4 140
Kase Stewart, Wah. 13 0 8 94
Joey Ramsey, Rip. 15 0 0 90
Tyler Cox, Braxton 14 0 1 86
Isaiah Smith, LC 14 0 0 84
C.J. Winnell, Sher. 13 0 1 80
Brady Green, Van 11 0 4 74

NOTE: Stats do not include Mingo Central, Roane County, Scott and Tolsia, which have not provided complete reports to the Gazette-Mail.