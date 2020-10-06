A full 33 days after much of West Virginia kicked off its high school football season, Kanawha County finally gets to join the party.
Four games mark the debut of Kanawha County football on Wednesday, as Capital visits South Charleston, George Washington travels to Riverside, Nitro hosts St. Albans and Sissonville is at Herbert Hoover. All games are set to start at 7 p.m. It marks the first games on the new FieldTurf playing surfaces at SC and Nitro.
For more than a month, Kanawha County has been in the red or orange zones in the Department of Education’s color-coded School Alert System map that measures the COVID-19 risk in each county, which meant no in-person classes and no athletic activities.
Because many parts of the state have a sizable head start on Kanawha in terms of practices and games — a total of 48 schools have already played five regular-season games — Kanawha school officials hammered out a three-plus-week schedule for their football, soccer and volleyball teams to play each other as a way of easing into their respective seasons now that they’ve gone gold on the map (a lesser risk).
“Our kids are excited about the opportunity to get back to competition,’’ said SC coach Donnie Mays, “and the good thing is our county stepped up and put our kids in safe situations playing somebody who hasn’t played yet — we’re all on equal playing terms.
“If you’re going against a team that’s been playing for four, five weeks, there’s the potential of safety issues because football’s a contact sport, and your body has to be acclimated and conditioning plays a major factor in that. If you’re battle-tested, you could put quite a hurting on someone. This gives the players in our county the chance to get caught up to everybody else before we get into a playoff-type situation. Those two weeks off in the red really hurt us.’’
Prior to going gold on the state COVID-19 map last Saturday, Kanawha spent 11/2 weeks in red (highest risk) and a week in orange, meaning it could hold no practices (red) or limited no-contact workouts (orange). Because of those circumstances, coaching staffs likely spent far less time getting ready for specific opponents this week than they did getting their own players prepared.
“You’ve got to do both,’’ said Capital coach Jon Carpenter, whose team visits SC Wednesday. “You’ve got to get ready for them, but I guess this works in our favor because we always approach it like we’ve got to get ourselves ready, no matter who you play.’’
Mays said his staff spent the majority of its time getting its own players ready rather than focusing solely on Capital, which hasn’t shown much because its lone scrimmage — against Wyoming East on Aug. 28 — was halted by a thunderstorm after just a few minutes.
“We don’t know who they are or what they’re about,’’ Mays said of Capital. “About all we can do is base it on what we’ve seen from them the last few years.’’
Capital returns junior quarterback Evan Landers, who threw for 1,881 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, and receiver KJ Taylor (37 receptions, 538 yards, four TDs). The Black Eagles return their quarterback, Trey Dunn (1,965 yards, 14 TDs) and top rusher, Mondrell Dean (561 yards, six TDs).
George Washington at Riverside: The Patriots could again lean on the right arm of senior quarterback R.T. Alexander, who threw for 2,428 yards and 30 TDs last season. The Patriots also return their top tackler in senior linebacker Michael Ray (1041/2 total stops).
The Warriors lost much of their skill-position corps, but three offensive line starters are back in seniors Tanner Clark and Chase Tucker and junior Elijah Williams. Riverside cranked out 239 yards per game on the ground last season.
St. Albans at Nitro: The 84th Battle for the Bridge finds these neighboring rivals opening their seasons against each other for the first time since 1953. SA leads the all-time series 55-26-2, but the Wildcats prevailed last season 28-21.
Two key players for SA are versatile receiver Jaimelle Claytor and running back-linebacker Jaxon Holbert. For Nitro, quarterback Trevor Lowe ran for 16 touchdowns last year and threw for 10. Four full-time starters return on the offensive line, led by junior tackle Caleb Allawat.
Sissonville at Herbert Hoover: The Indians have captured the last four games in this rivalry, but still trail 23-16 in the series. These teams have met every season since 2003, but have never opened against each other.
The Indians rely on tailback Dylan Griffith (1,083) and quarterback Jackson Foster (969), who combined for 2,052 rushing yards last season. The Huskies, in the debut of first-year coach Joey Fields, return quarterback Nick Grayam, who had 920 yards and 11 TDs in total offense a year ago.
Under state regulations for gold counties like Kanawha, the only fans permitted to attend Wednesday games are parents/guardians of players, cheerleaders and band members for each school, as well as coaches’ spouses. Kanawha is allowing visiting cheer teams and bands the opportunity to also perform at games, but not all of those squads have chosen to participate.
Kanawha is utilizing typical off-days for football (Wednesday this week, Tuesday next week and Monday the following week) to try and get six games into a five-week span to make up for lost time.
“It’s like everything else,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “Nothing is quite normal about anything. Buddy, we’ll cram as many as we can to get in as many as we can. We just want to go play. It’ll depend on how healthy you stay and how lucky you can get ... you’re just going to have to adjust.’’