Here are the matchups for the first round of the SSAC football playoffs. Game assignments, including dates, site and kickoff times, will be determined on Sunday:
Class AAA
No. 16 Preston (4-6) at No. 1 Martinsburg (10-0)
No. 15 Riverside (4-6) at No. 2 Cabell Midland (10-0)
No. 14 Hurricane (4-6) at No. 3 Spring Valley (9-1)
No. 13 South Charleston (4-6) at No. 4 Parkersburg South (9-1)
No. 12 Parkersburg (5-5) at No. 5 Musselman (8-2)
No. 11 Capital (5-5) at No. 6 Wheeling Park (8-2)
No. 10 Huntington (5-5) at No. 7 George Washington (7-3)
No. 9 Spring Mills (6-4) at No. 8 Greenbrier East (7-3)
Class AA
No. 16 Winfield (7-3) at No. 1 Fairmont Senior (10-0)
No. 15 Lewis County (7-3) at No. 2 Bridgeport (9-1)
No. 14 North Marion (7-3) at No. 3 Poca (10-0)
No. 13 Man (8-2) at No. 4 Bluefield (9-1)
No. 12 Liberty Harrison (8-2) at No. 5 Keyser (9-1)
No. 11 Wyoming East (8-2) at No. 6 Oak Glen (10-0)
No. 10 Mingo Central (8-2) at No. 7 Shady Spring (9-1)
No. 9 Nicholas County (8-2) at No. 8 Frankfort (8-2)
Class A
No. 16 Madonna (6-3-1) at No. 1 Doddridge County (10-0)
No. 15 South Harrison (6-4) at No. 2 Ritchie County (9-1)
No. 14 Moorefield (6-4) at No. 3 Pendleton County (9-1)
No. 13 Tygarts Valley (7-3) at No. 4 Greenbrier West (9-1)
No. 12 Tug Valley (6-3) at No. 5 Williamstown (8-2)
No. 11 Cameron (7-3) at No. 6 St. Marys (8-2)
No. 10 Wheeling Central (6-4) at No. 7 Tolsia (7-3)
No. 9 Midland Trail (6-4) at No. 8 East Hardy (7-3)