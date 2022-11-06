agate Prep football first-round playoff pairings Nov 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PREP FOOTBALLFirst-round playoff pairingsCLASS AAAFriday's gamesNo. 15 Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at No. 2 Huntington (9-1), 7:30 p.m.No. 14 Morgantown (6-4) at No. 3 Martinsburg (8-2), 7:30 p.m.No. 13 University (7-3) at No. 4 Hurricane (8-2), 7:30 p.m.No. 12 Princeton (6-3) at No. 5 George Washington (8-2), 7:30 p.m.No. 9 Wheeling Park (7-3) at No. 8 Musselman (7-3), 7:30 p.m.Saturday's gamesNo. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (9-1), 1:30 p.m.No. 10 Jefferson (7-3) at No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2), 1:30 p.m.No. 11 Cabell Midland (6-3) at No. 6 Bridgeport (8-2), 7:30 p.m.CLASS AAFriday's gamesNo. 15 Bluefield (5-5) at No. 2 Independence (9-0), 7:30 p.m.No. 13 East Fairmont (7-3) at No. 4 Scott (9-1), 7:30 p.m.No. 12 Nicholas County (7-3) at No. 5 Frankfort (9-1), 7:30 p.m.No. 11 Lincoln (7-3) at No. 6 North Marion (8-2), 7:30 p.m.No. 10 Chapmanville (7-3) at No. 7 Fairmont Senior (7-3), 7:30 p.m.No. 9 Herbert Hoover (7-2) at No. 8 Clay County (8-1), 7:30 p.m.Saturday's gamesNo. 16 Logan (6-4) at No. 1 Winfield (9-1), 1:30 p.m.No. 14 Weir (7-3) at No. 3 Roane County (10-0), 1:30 p.m.CLASS AFriday's gamesNo. 14 Tyler Consolidated (6-3) at No. 3 Cameron (10-0), 7:30 p.m.No. 13 St. Marys (7-3) vs. No. 4 Wahama (10-0) at Point Pleasant High School, 7:30 p.m.No. 12 Man (7-3) vs. No. 5 Wheeling Central Catholic (8-1) at Wheeling University, 7:30 p.m.No. 11 Doddridge County (8-2) at No. 6 Van (10-0), 7:30 p.m.No. 10 East Hardy (8-2) at No. 7 Tucker County (9-1), 7:30 p.m.No. 9 South Harrison (7-3) at No. 8 Greenbrier West (9-1), 7:30 p.m.Saturday's gamesNo. 16 Petersburg (7-3) at No. 1 James Monroe (10-0), 1:30 p.m.No. 15 Clay-Battelle (7-2) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (8-1) at Parkersburg High School, 1:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesTime to say goodbye?Charleston man gets defensiveMountaineer performance at Iowa State was maddeningCabell Midland student killed on I-64 remembered by peers, teammatesArmstead denies endorsing candidates as Stollings files judicial ethics complaintsBrown calls offense 'putrid' in loss to Iowa State"We wanted to see real change": 50 years after Charleston city worker strike, its leaders meet againEnabling community solar a top legislative priority for WV clean power advocates amid rising energy costsWVU basketball: Huggins expects turnaround season for MountaineersPrep football playoffs: Five MSAC teams in, four playing at home