They're missing some familiar names, but the first West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission football ratings of the 2020 season were released Tuesday afternoon.
Spring Mills tops Class AAA, Bluefield tops Class AA and St. Marys tops Class A in the ratings, which determine playoff qualification and position in the bracket. The final two teams in each of the three brackets meet in December at Wheeling Island Stadium in their respective state championship games.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown some monkey wrenches into the system. Different teams have played different numbers of games so far this year, if they've even played games at all. Their availability for each weekend is determined by the West Virginia Department of Education's color-coded map that is released each Saturday evening. Those colors have not been kind to a couple of prominent counties.
Teams in both Kanawha and Monongalia Counties have yet to play a contest this season. So teams like Capital, South Charleston, George Washington and Riverside -- all of which made the 2019 playoffs -- are nowhere to be found in Tuesday's ratings.
Putnam County was able to play just one game before the WVDE map placed its football teams' seasons on hiatus. With that one game under their belts, Hurricane is fourth in Class AAA, Poca is 11th in Class AA and Buffalo is ninth in Class A.
Behind Spring Mills in Class AAA, Spring Valley -- which earned a huge road win and snapped a 57-game win streak against Martinsburg -- is tied at No. 2 with Cabell Midland. The Knights had to postpone games and practice last week after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.
In Class AA, Oak Glen is No. 2, followed by Frankfort and Robert C. Byrd tied at No. 3. In Class A, Doddridge County is No. 2 and Tolsia is No. 3.
Prep football postponements and cancellations will continue this weekend, as six counties on last Saturday's WVDE map are either red or orange, barring them from holding contests. Kanawha, Putnam, Fayette and Mingo all are red, and Boone and Monongalia both are orange.