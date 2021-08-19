Chad Lovejoy wants to see what his players look like in live competition against another team.
But Sissonville's first-year coach hasn't had the opportunity yet. His opening scrimmage against South Charleston last weekend was canceled when Kanawha County Schools called off all after-school activities on Friday due to a heat advisory.
So that makes the Indians' 6 p.m. scrimmage this Friday at St. Albans all the more important. It's their only chance to work out with another team prior to the regular season kicking off the weekend of Aug. 26-28. Lovejoy hopes he can organize the details with Red Dragons' coach Nick Watts so that both teams get what they need out of the scrimmage. SA's first scrimmage against Winfield was also canceled last week.
"We're going to have to talk with Coach Watts about changing up the format a little bit,'' Lovejoy said. "I'm sure they wanted to get a longer look at their guys as well. We're both in the same boat.
"I'd like to do how we did against South Charleston -- put our special teams together, too. I'm hoping Coach Watts will want to do special teams work. We need to figure something out. I don't know if it means we give our [first-team players] more of a look, or get our [ones and twos] more time.''
A longtime assistant coach at Sissonville prior to taking over for Marc Wilson, Lovejoy returns just six starters from last year's 5-1 team that earned the No. 1 playoff seed in Class AA. Wilson went 38-20 in six seasons with the Indians, and never posted a losing record.
Lovejoy isn't the only first-year Kanawha Valley coach looking to size up his athletes. James "Boom'' McKinney takes his Nitro team to Woodrow Wilson for a 6 p.m. scrimmage Friday. The Wildcats were able to hold their first scrimmage last week against Ripley after postponing it one day following the heat advisory.
"We're probably going to open it up a little bit more on the offensive side than we did against Ripley,'' McKinney said of Friday's trip to Beckley. "We've had a big emphasis on defense this year, and there was a big improvement this past Saturday. A lot of guys were flying to the ball -- 11 hats to the ball is our [motto].
Usually, our offense is a little behind at this time of the year, so we'll try to get that cleaned up a little bit. I was pleased with our effort [against Ripley]. Our effort was there, and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do against another triple-A team.''
The only other Kanawha Valley first-year coach is Capital's Mark Mason, who took his team against Morgantown last Saturday. The Cougars weren't able to secure a second scrimmage partner this weekend, so they'll prepare instead for their Aug. 27 opener at home against Parkersburg South.
Five other area scrimmages are scheduled for Friday -- Cabell Midland at South Charleston (6 p.m.), Hurricane at Riverside (6 p.m.), Oak Hill at George Washington (6 p.m.), Spring Valley at Winfield (6 p.m.) and Poca at Buffalo (7 p.m.). The Midland at SC scrimmage pits the only two AAA teams to go unbeaten last year. They are not scheduled to meet in the regular season this year.
The final area scrimmage is set for 6 p.m. Saturday as Man visits Herbert Hoover.