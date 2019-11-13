At this time of year, Capital is usually home for the playoffs. In fact, in the previous seven seasons, the Cougars have opened their Class AAA postseason every single time with a home game at University of Charleston Stadium.
But not this season. Capital is hitting the long road for the first round, heading to the Northern Panhandle to face No. 6 seed Wheeling Park (8-2) Friday at Wheeling Island Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
It’s been a different sort of season for the Cougars (5-5), who have lost five games in the regular season for the first time since 2011 and enter the playoffs as the No. 11 seed, prompting their bus trip to Wheeling.
Since Jon Carpenter took over as coach in 2010, the Cougars have been stellar in the postseason at home, winning 14 of 15 games, including the last 13 in a row. On the road, however, it’s a different story. Counting a pair of trips to Island Stadium and the Wheeling Super Six in 2014 and 2015, they are 3-6 away from UC Stadium under Carpenter. That includes big wins at University in the 2017 quarterfinals and at Cabell Midland in the 2015 semifinals.
Carpenter said taking a long trip isn’t exactly familiar for his program, but it’s not something to be fretting about, either.
“I know my first year, we went to Morgantown,’’ Carpenter said of a 2010 quarterfinal loss to the Mohigans. “I was too dumb to worry about it, I guess. I was telling our kids then that if you’re going to make it to the state championship, you’re going to have to [travel]. You can’t worry about that.
“Actually, I think it’s pretty neat for a lot of our kids [to play at the site of the state finals]. It’s the mecca of why you do all this. So it’s neat to see. It realigns your focus. And you like to play somebody new, but we’re more excited just to play somebody.’’
Wheeling Park presents a bit of a different look than what Capital has seen in recent years (this is the fourth time the programs have met in the playoffs since 2014).
Instead of flashing a productive 1,000-yard rusher like Donnie Evans (2017), Savion Johnson (2015) or Theo Blackston (2014), this Patriots team is anchored by a passing attack that features as many as five talented receivers.
Quarterback Alex Dunlevy has thrown for 2,554 yards and 27 touchdowns, spreading the ball to targets such as Carson Namack (38 catches, 762 yards, five TDs), Stevie Mitchell (33 catches, 578 yards, 11 TDs), Shaheed Jackson (25 catches, 513 yards, five TDs), Zavier Morris (21 catches, 249 yards, three TDs) and Sincere Sinclair (23 catches, 234 yards, two TDs).
The Patriots average 265 yards in the air and 163 on the ground, a total of nearly 428 yards per game. Rapheal Bradley leads the team in rushing with 584 yards and seven scores. Carpenter said Park’s talent level matches what his team sees most nights competing in the Mountain State Athletic Conference, which this season supplied nine teams in the 16-team Class AAA field.
“They’re one of the teams up north that fits in our conference,’’ Carpenter said.
All but one of the 10 teams Capital met in the regular season made the playoffs — Johnson Central, Kentucky (11-0), Cabell Midland (10-0), Spring Valley (9-1), George Washington (7-3), Huntington (5-5), Parkersburg (5-5), Hurricane (4-6), Riverside (4-6) and South Charleston (4-6).
Wheeling Park met four playoff teams — Parkersburg South (9-1), Musselman (8-2), St. Clairsville, Ohio (8-3) and Zanesville, Ohio (7-4).