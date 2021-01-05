Paul “Bud” Billiard, who coached Brooke to three Class AAA football championships and 185 wins in 23 seasons, died Tuesday at the age of 79.
Billiard, who led the Bruins from 1979-2001, captured titles in 1985, 1987 and 1990. The latter two teams finished their seasons with 13-0 records, and his 1994 squad went 9-0 in the regular season.
Fifteen of Billiard’s 23 Brooke teams qualified for the state playoffs, and seven times they advanced to the AAA finals. His overall record at the school was 185-79-1.
Also, Billiard led the Bruins to seven Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Class AAAA championships and coached in three West Virginia North-South games and two Rudy Mumley OVAC Charity All-Star games. He was among the founding members and a past president of the Ohio Valley Football Coaches Association.
In 2018, the playing field at Brooke Memorial Stadium was named after him.
Billiard’s Brooke coaching career also included eight years as an assistant in football, two years as a wrestling assistant, six years as head wrestling coach and three years as head track coach. Prior to Brooke, he spent four years as an assistant in football at Wheeling Central, two years as a volunteer assistant in wrestling and three years as head track coach.