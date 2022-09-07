Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Had Mark Mason and Luke Salmons played at Marshall University at the same time, they’d have lined up across from each other at football practice.

Instead, the former Thundering Herd stars will square off across the high school football field at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Cabell Midland (0-1) plays at Capital (0-2).

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

