David Parsons completed 10 of 13 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Parkersburg pounded visiting St. Albans 52-0 in prep football Friday night in Parkersburg.

The Big Reds (1-0) piled up 335 total yards while holding the Red Dragons to just 54.