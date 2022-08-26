David Parsons completed 10 of 13 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Parkersburg pounded visiting St. Albans 52-0 in prep football Friday night in Parkersburg.
The Big Reds (1-0) piled up 335 total yards while holding the Red Dragons to just 54.
Parsons found Anthony Ice and Matt Stalnaker for scoring strikes of 8 and 17 yards before breaking off a 14-yard TD run. Ice finished with four catches for 93 yards.
Also for Parkersburg, Aidyn Cooke rushed for 60 yards and a pair of scores on six carries and Austin Fleming scored on a 20-yard fumble return.
For SA (0-1), Devin Silvas ran for 27 yards on three carries and Jake Shears caught two passes for 20 yards.
Point Pleasant 30, Greenbrier East 7: Evan Roach ran for 208 yards and four scores on 26 carries to power Point Pleasant past the homestanding Spartans.
Gavin Jeffers added 120 yards on 18 rushes for the Big Blacks (1-0), who racked up 412 yards on the ground.
For Greenbrier East (0-1), Ian Cline tossed a 58-yard TD pass to Lucas McCallister and Monquelle Davis picked up 38 yards on five carries.
Brooke 49, Ripley 6: Braelyn Sperringer accounted for six TDs as Brooke put away host Ripley.
Sperringer completed 12 of 15 passes for 189 yards and four scores and added a pair of 1-yard TD runs to lead the Bruins (1-0).
Gus Gilbert caught four passes for 60 yards and two scores and Anthony Bachinski and Garrett Hornick each hauled in a TD pass for Brooke.
For Ripley (0-1), Ty Stephens found Hunter Brown for an 8-yard TD pass.
Lincoln 68, Braxton County 20: Nick Kellar completed 7 of 8 passes for 176 yards and three scores as the Cougars opened their season with a road win.
Brayden Edgell hauled in four passes for 127 yards and a TD, Maddox Perrine caught two balls for 42 yards and a score, and Antwan Hillard ran for 62 yards and two TDs on eight carries for Lincoln (1-0).
Tyler Cox led the way for Braxton (0-1), rushing for 143 yards on nine carries, including a 69-yard TD run, and hauling in a 71-yard scoring strike.
Also for the Eagles, Bryce Leegan ran for 70 yards and a TD on 11 totes.