Jeremy Taylor knows that his Hurricane football team is almost always going to be favored when it takes on Putnam County rival Winfield — the Redskins being of Class AAA enrollment and the Generals AA. Also, Hurricane has won its last 11 matchups with Winfield.
But Taylor also knows that school size and roster size don’t guarantee anything.
Last year, for example, the teams were tied at 17 until Redskins quarterback Ismael Borrero and H-back Brogan Brown teamed up on a 73-yard pass and run down the right sideline with 6:04 left in the game to allow Hurricane to escape with a 23-17 victory in Winfield.
“They were ready to go. They were fired up,” Taylor said of the Generals last year. “Winfield had a lot of guys in the box to stop the run and we should have considered throwing the ball more, but we tried to force a round peg into a square hole instead of taking what they gave us.
“The funny thing is that they practice, too. People get mad if we’re not driving down and scoring every time. But they prepare just like we do. They scheme and prepare, too.”
Borrero, who threw for 1,056 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games last year, returns to direct the Redskins attack, with receivers Chase Hager, Brown, JT James and Lucas Rippetoe also back.
Taylor wanted to work on his rebuilt offensive line in preseason scrimmages, so he continued to pound the ball on the ground even against some seven-man looks in the box from Riverside.
“For us, it’s about trying to develop in practice,” Taylor said. “We never try to win a scrimmage. We’ve never done that.”
For Winfield, quarterback Brycen Brown returns and has battled newcomer Cody Griffith for the starting spot in preseason camp. Bray Boggs and Carter Perry lead the receiving corps.
Riverside at Woodrow Wilson: The Warriors have won three of their last four meetings with the Flying Eagles, but Woodrow is planning on airing it out more this season with returnees like quarterback Maddex McMillen and receiver Keynan Cook. Riverside figures to run the ball a lot in its triple-option attack behind returning QB Jake Walker. Braydin Ward is a potential standout at defensive end.
Poca at Nitro: These neighboring rivals weren’t able to play last year, but it wasn’t because of COVID-19. Due to an abundance of injured players, the Wildcats issued a forfeit to the Dots toward the end of the regular season. This game marks the first time they’ve met on an artificial turf field and also features the first game for new Wildcats coach James “Boom” McKinney.
Herbert Hoover at Scott: The Huskies and Skyhawks opened their seasons against each other every year from 2013-19, but weren’t able to last year as the pandemic prevented Kanawha County teams from playing until Oct. 7. Hoover did get a forfeit win from Scott late in the regular season, however. The Huskies have won three straight from the Skyhawks to bump their series lead to 14-4.
Chapmanville at Sissonville: It’s the head coaching debut for the Indians’ Chad Lovejoy, a former Sissonville assistant coach. The Indians have won the last four games against the Tigers to take a 9-5 series lead. The Cardinal Conference rivals weren’t able to play last year due to COVID-19. Chapmanville opens with back-to-back games against AA playoff teams in 2020 (Sissonville, Poca).
Greenbrier West at Buffalo: These teams had met every year since 2012 before COVID intervened last season. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series 5-4, including two straight wins. The Bison return their top two rushers in Chase Lovejoy and Bradley Harris and speedy receiver Dalton Jones, who has 11 TD catches over the past two seasons.
Cabell Midland at Spring Valley: These rivals both finished in the top six of the Class AAA playoff ratings last season, but weren’t able to meet in the regular season due to COVID. They had played every year since Spring Valley opened in 1998. Over the last 10 seasons, the Knights’ record is 80-24 and the Timberwolves’ 78-27.
Parkersburg at Huntington: The Big Reds won this matchup last season 25-14 as Bryson Singer ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 119 yards and another score. He out-dueled Highlander QB Gavin Lochow, who passed for 232 yards and one TD and ran for 51 yards and a second score.