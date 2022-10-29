Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jeremiah Riffle rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns as Class AAA No. 2 Hurricane posted a 69-0 prep football victory Friday against visiting South Charleston.

Riffle went over 1,500 rushing yards for the season and now stands just 47 yards shy of the school record of 1,573 set by Terrell Martin in 2008.

