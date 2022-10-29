Jeremiah Riffle rushed for 143 yards and four touchdowns as Class AAA No. 2 Hurricane posted a 69-0 prep football victory Friday against visiting South Charleston.
Riffle went over 1,500 rushing yards for the season and now stands just 47 yards shy of the school record of 1,573 set by Terrell Martin in 2008.
The Redskins (8-1) led 56-0 at halftime. Noah Vellaithambi threw touchdown passes to Tyshawn Dues, LaRon Dues and Heath Montgomery.
The win sets up an epic battle for the Redskins in Hurricane Friday against Huntington (8-1) for the Mountain State Athletic Conference title and likely the No. 1 AAA playoff seed.
Riverside 65, Lincoln County 12: Andrew Baria carried 15 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns to spark the visiting Warriors. His TD bursts covered 27, 45 and 13 yards.
Also for Riverside (3-6), Reed Marsico had two short scoring runs and quarterback Caden Ray ran for one TD and threw 19 yards to Braydin Ward for another. Ray hit on 12 of 30 passes for 171 yards.
The Warriors’ other touchdowns came on a run by Jacob Alderson, a fumble return by Evan Sword and a pass from Dasani McCallister to Andrew Tudor.
For the Panthers (1-8), Blake Adkins ran 4 yards for a TD and found Andrew Banks with a 4-yard TD toss.
Van 30, Buffalo 28: Brady Green ran for 157 yards on 25 carries with two TDs and Byron Stewart 140 yards on 22 attempts and two scores as the visiting Bulldogs (9-0) remained unbeaten.
The Bulldogs came into the game tied for seventh in the Class A playoff ratings.
Buffalo (3-6) scored two fourth-quarter TDs but fell just short of the upset. Brad Harris ran 18 times for 191 yards, including scoring runs of 53, 6 and 5 yards. Josh Moody connected on 11 of 26 passes for 116 yards.