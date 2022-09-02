Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WAYNE — It’s rare in a game where the final score was 41-6 to be able to point out a few key moments that swung the contest in favor of the winning team.

Wayne may have felt missed opportunities kept the team from better challenging visiting Scott.