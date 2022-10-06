After two road games and a bye week, Capital is back at home at University of Charleston Stadium this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Riverside.
Capital (1-4, 1-3 Mountain State Athletic Conference) and Riverside (1-4, 1-3 MSAC) are tied for 25th in this week’s Class AAA playoff ratings as the teams have identical records and have beaten the same opponent for their lone win.
Riverside downed St. Albans 59-12 on Sept. 9 for its first win and Capital bested the Red Dragons a week later on Sept. 16 with a 35-6 win to claim victory for the first time in 2022.
Capital is coming off a 56-7 loss to Huntington before its bye week and Riverside was blanked by Huntington 49-0 last week.
Last year’s matchup between the teams was a shootout and Capital won 42-22.
Capital has won the last 10 matchups between the teams dating back to 2012 and the Cougars are 19-7 all-time against the Warriors.
History may be in Capital’s favor but Cougars coach Mark Mason is looking forward, not backward.
“I think it’s going to be a really good matchup,” Mason said. “They are a really good team. They’ve been doing some things well. They’ve been playing hard. We’re looking forward to coming back to our place and playing a good game.”
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty expects it to be a high-scoring game.
“We had a shootout last year so I’m kind of expecting the same thing,” Daugherty said.
“Last year we turned the ball over like six or seven times. When that happens you don’t give yourself much of a chance to win.
“Looking forward to this year, as far as our kids go we’re a year better. What I mean by that is it’s the same kids we played last year in that matchup are back this year. They understand the magnitude of the game and who we’re playing and I think they’re looking forward to it.”
Both teams have had their offensive struggles this year. Riverside scored 115 points in its first three games but hasn’t scored in two weeks, as the Warriors were shut out by two of Class AAA’s top teams in Huntington (No. 6) and Spring Valley (No. 1).
For Capital, offense has been a struggle all year as the Cougars have been outscored 218-42. Like Riverside, Capital has faced tough competition all season long.
Daugherty said Capital is athletic and has the potential to put points on the scoreboard.
“They have really good athletes,” Daugherty said. “I know that we have to tackle well in space defensively. I know on offense we have to get off the football. What they do best is run sideline to sideline so our game plan is to take them out of their comfort zone on both sides of the ball.”
Capital quarterback Fernando Valdivia has completed 28 of 57 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and eight interceptions.
Mason said Capital has to execute on both sides of the ball if it wants to win its 11th in a row over its Kanawha Valley foe.
“We have to execute on offense and on defensive plays and just play hard,” Mason said. “Just stick together and try to be the best that we can be. [Riverside] quarterback Jake [Walker] is pretty good. They have a really big, strong running back. They have a big offensive line and defensive line. We’re just going to have to play our butts off. It’s going to be a dogfight.”
Walker has the second most passing yards in the Mountain State Athletic Conference as he’s completed 61 of 126 passes for 1,028 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. Reed Marsico is Riverside’s leading rusher as he’s carried the ball 51 times for 282 yards and a touchdown.