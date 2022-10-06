Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

capital riverside6
Riverside quarterback Jake Walker (3) has thrown for 1,028 yards this season.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

After two road games and a bye week, Capital is back at home at University of Charleston Stadium this Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against Riverside.

Capital (1-4, 1-3 Mountain State Athletic Conference) and Riverside (1-4, 1-3 MSAC) are tied for 25th in this week’s Class AAA playoff ratings as the teams have identical records and have beaten the same opponent for their lone win.

