Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean (4) attempts to break away from Spring Valley defender Logan Perry (2) on Sept. 16.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HURRICANE — Mondrell Dean isn’t likely to add to his sack total of seven vs. run-oriented Cabell Midland, but the Knights no doubt will be aware of where the Hurricane linebacker/defensive end is on every play.

The Redskins (5-1), fifth in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission Class AAA playoff ratings, visit No. 3 Cabell Midland (5-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in a showdown of AAA powers.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

