After winning two and dropping two to start the season, George Washington is looking to put together another two-game win streak.
The Class AAA No. 12 Patriots (3-2, 2-2 Mountain State Athletic Conference) will have to go through Class AAA No. 18 Parkersburg (2-2, 2-1 MSAC)at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in order to do so.
George Washington defeated the Big Reds 28-24 last season, the teams didn't play in 2020 and the Patriots bested Parkersburg 34-21 in 2019. Parkersburg's last win against George Washington was in 2018 when the Big Reds won 32-7.
The Patriots are coming off a 48-7 win over South Charleston while Parkersburg dropped its last two to Parkersburg South (55-7) and Cabell Midland (31-10).
George Washington is 14-11 against Parkersburg overall and the Patriots have won 10 of the last 12 matchups between the teams.
Historical records don't matter to George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr.
"It's a pretty good matchup," Edwards said. "We're both similar. Both in similar situations. They have a really good ball club. They play good sound football. We have to cut down on penalties, we have to take care of the football. Obviously we have to score more points. We can't give them too many big plays."
Parkersburg coach Matt Kimes said he's seen improvement in his team despite dropping the last two contests.
"Week to week in the MSAC you have to be ready," Kimes said. "It's going to be a challenge. We know that. We're coming off a couple of tough losses. One against Parkersburg South that we did not play like we expected to play. So we were a little bit discouraged from that one. But the kids were able to rally and go to Cabell Midland and I thought we put up a competitive game against them. The score isn't indicative of how close that game was. We're really excited about this game Friday night and excited to see the progress that we can continue to make."
Parkersburg will have to play good pass defense as George Washington's offense attacks from the air. Quarterback Abe Fenwick leads the MSAC in passing, completing 72 of 118 passes for 1,102 yards and 10 touchdowns. Fenwick has been picked off seven times though.
Fenwick's main target, Keegan Sack, leads the conference with 37 receptions for 408 yards and six touchdowns.
Like Edwards, Kimes sees similarities in the two teams.
"They're kind of a mirror image of us," Kimes said. "Similar styles. [Fenwick] is a very good football player. He can make all the throws but is also effective with his legs. We've had a week of preparation. We think we have a good plan. We have to get pressure on him. We have to get him off his spot. At the same time we have to mix our looks on the back end."
Parkersburg quarterback David Parsons has completed 52 of 91 passes for 629 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception.
"They're very talented and they have some very talented receivers," Edwards said. "The quarterback is a talented young man. He can sling it around pretty good. They got nice size. They're a solid ball club. They're quick, they've got some speed. It's going to be a challenge, that's for sure."