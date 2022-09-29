Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Hurricane vs GW
Buy Now

George Washington's Keegan Sack (left) picks up yardage against Hurricane.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

After winning two and dropping two to start the season, George Washington is looking to put together another two-game win streak.

The Class AAA No. 12 Patriots (3-2, 2-2 Mountain State Athletic Conference) will have to go through Class AAA No. 18 Parkersburg (2-2, 2-1 MSAC)at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in order to do so.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.