George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick has thrown for 820 yards in four games with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

Two of the Mountain State Athletic Conference's usual front-runners have been struggling of late and are set to face off on Friday.

George Washington, which got off to a 2-0 start before losing in lopsided fashion in its next two games, is set to face 0-3 South Charleston in South Charleston at 7:30 p.m.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.