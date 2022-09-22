Two of the Mountain State Athletic Conference's usual front-runners have been struggling of late and are set to face off on Friday.
George Washington, which got off to a 2-0 start before losing in lopsided fashion in its next two games, is set to face 0-3 South Charleston in South Charleston at 7:30 p.m.
George Washington is ranked No. 15 in the Class AAA ratings. The Patriots are 1-2 in conference play, good for sixth in the MSAC, while the Black Eagles are 0-2 and ninth the MSAC standings.
South Charleston was the victor of the last three matchups between the teams but the Black Eagles are a completely different team than in past years. The Black Eagles have had a rough opening slate with losses to Morgantown (50-0), Huntington (54-7) and Cabell Midland (62-6) to start the season.
It won't get any easier with George Washington, but the Patriots have had a rough go of it in their last two games. The Patriots opened the season with wins over Cabell Midland (28-21) and Ashland Blazer (Ky., 21-14) before dropping games to Hurricane (56-7) and Huntington (58-13).
George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. isn't focused on South Charleston's record and knows anyone can beat anyone.
"We can't overlook anybody, we haven't played very well ourselves," Edwards said. "It's going to be a tough ball game. We never overlook anybody. South Charleston is a good quality program and [coach] Carl [Lee] is doing a good job. They're improving every game and we're going to do the best we can to do try to win."
Lee's team is young and is learning with each week of experience, and he explained what the Black Eagles have to do to get in the win column.
"One of the first things that we've really got to be able to do is control the ball," Lee said. "We've got to move the ball. That's been our biggest problem. Getting first downs, those types of things. We have to do everything better if we want the opportunity to be in this football game and have a shot at winning it."
Edwards said the Patriots need to improve defensively if they want to end the two-game slide.
"We're going to have to go out there and play better defense," Edwards said. "We're going to have to tackle better. We're going to have to play a little bit harder. We need to execute a lot better. There's a lot of things we have to do a lot better. With that being said, it's going to be a tough chore because South Charleston is getting better.
"Every game film we've watched they're getting better every week. Their defensive front is as fine as we've played against to this point. I think they do a nice job. Their kids are athletic, strong, fast. And they have great team speed. We haven't handled speed here of late so that will be a big challenge for us. And they're playing hard."
The Black Eagles will have some work to do on defense, as well. George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick has the second most passing yards in the MSAC with 820. He's completed 56 of 95 passes with seven touchdowns but has been bitten by the turnover bug as he's thrown six interceptions. Fenwick's top receiver is Keegan Sack, who has 21 catches for 284 yards and a conference-leading five receiving touchdowns.
Lee has been preaching to his players about playing as a team, which will lead to eventual success.
"For us, every single player has to be willing to do everything possible for our football team in order for us to win," Lee said. "It's not a single player, it's not a position, it's not a side of the ball. It is the football team itself. We have to understand that we are not playing for the individual. We're playing for the entire team and that demands doing any and everything that you possibly can."