Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220826 cm football 25.jpg
Buy Now

George Washington’s Keegan Sack (5) carries the ball during an Aug. 25 game against Cabell Midland.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

Brad Dingess expects the George Washington football team that beat Cabell Midland 28-21, not the one that lost to Hurricane 56-7, to walk off the bus at Spring Valley on Friday.

The head coach of the Class AAA No. 4-rated Timberwolves (6-1) said he greatly respects the Patriots (5-2) and their high-powered offense. The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.