Poca football coach Seth Ramsey said he and his Dots are looking at Friday’s game not so much as a job, but as a privilege. That feeling is understandable when the COVID-19 numbers in Putnam County leave a team like Poca on the sideline for three straight weeks.
“We’re thankful that we have a chance to play,” Ramsey said. “We’re more so looking at it from the perspective that we get to play instead of we have to play. We’re just glad we have the opportunity.”
What the Dots have is a big but very challenging opportunity. Poca, which bulled its way to the No. 3 seed in last year’s Class AA playoffs and sits at No. 8 in the SSAC playoff ratings this week, will host Class AAA No. 2 Cabell Midland, the 2019 state runner-up, at 7 p.m. Friday.
Poca (1-0) hasn’t been able to do much other than practice since its season-opening win over Wheeling Central in Wheeling. The Dots looked good against the defending Class A state champions, handling the Maroon Knights in a 34-6 win. Ethan Payne, last season’s Kennedy Award winner and a verbal commit to Marshall, pulverized Central for 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Poca fared well through the air, too. Jay Cook threw for 195 yards and two scores on 20-of-27 passing, and Payne’s younger brother Toby caught eight passes for 121 yards.
But Ramsey and his players realize the Knights (2-0) are a much different animal. Cabell Midland is strong, fast and powerful and doesn’t show too many flaws.
“Cabell Midland’s not going to beat themselves,” Ramsey said. “They’re not going to turn the ball over. They’re not going to make any stupid penalties. We’ve got to make sure we get ourselves ready to be able to win the football game.
“They play hard and play with an intense desire and aggression,” Ramsey said. “We’ve got to match that, and if we don’t match that it could be a long night for us. Up front, they’re so quick off the ball and so physical.”
That intensity has led to some lopsided scores. Midland beat Parkersburg South 69-34 and Huntington 42-7. Against the Highlanders, the Knights rushed for 381 yards and held Huntington to just nine offensive snaps in the first half. Running back Jakob Caudill leads the team with 323 yards and six touchdowns on 36 carries. Quarterback Jaydin Johnson has 188 rushing yards and two touchdowns of his own on just 18 carries.
Cabell Midland has been on a two-week break, forced when one of the Knights’ players tested positive for COVID-19 and necessitated a team-wide quarantine.
So two teams will take the field at Poca eager to play again. As daunting of a task as the Knights present, Ramsey said there are few better measuring sticks the Dots will find anywhere in the state this season.
“We’re in a situation now where we’ve got our program to where we’re only going to play certain teams,” Ramsey said. “This is good for us to see if we’re ready to take the next step with our program.”