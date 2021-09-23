In a week, South Charleston and Spring Valley will square off with perhaps their biggest rivals -- SC at home against George Washington, while the Timberwolves visit Huntington.
But those rivalries can wait, because on Friday the Black Eagles and Wolves collide in a game of equal importance, a matchup of top-10 Class AAA powers at Spring Valley. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Unbeaten South Charleston (3-0) enters the contest fifth in the playoff ratings, four spots ahead of the Timberwolves (3-1), who have won the last six games in their series with SC.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said his team hasn't flinched as it prepares for those back-to-back battles to end September and begin October.
"They're just excited to play, especially after last year,'' said Dingess, whose team was limited to five games last season by COVID-19.
"At the beginning of the year, we had a lot of kids who hadn't played on Friday nights before, and I think they've grown up a little bit. Sure, we're correcting some mistakes, but the kids just want to play, and they want to play with good teams because that's what makes you better. That's why we've got the schedule we've got. We'll play whoever wants to play.''
In SC, Spring Valley faces a team that features firepower and speed at every skill position with talent like All-State quarterback Trey Dunn, running back Amellio Miller and receivers Mondrell Dean, Wayne Harris, Chris McCorkle and Jamari Tubbs. Dunn has already accounted for more than 1,100 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns in just three games, with 13 passing scores and four rushing. The Black Eagles average nearly 45 points per game.
"It's a nightmare to try and defend that many weapons,'' Dingess said. "They bring guys off the bench that can house it at any time. That makes it a little more complicated than what you normally do most weeks on defense.''
Conversely, SC coach Donnie Mays has to prepare his players for a Spring Valley offense that can run a little bit of everything, and not just the smashmouth power running attack it's become known for statewide.
"They have talent in areas they haven't had in the past,'' Mays said. "They're breaking in some young linemen and they're still Spring Valley -- they'll line up with two tight ends and pound you some. Then they'll line up in the wing-T or the wildcat set and pound you. Then they'll line up in the shotgun sometimes and spread you, and sometimes they throw the ball.
"I don't see it like them changing their stripes for anybody. They're just being successful in what they need to do. I think it's the same type of team -- they just have more skill kids than they normally have. Their program is a great program. To beat a team like that takes a lot of effort, and would be a very big win for your program.''
The Timberwolves have attempted 63 passes in four games, an average of nearly 16 per game. As recently as 2019, they averaged six passes a game.
Dalton Fouch has thrown for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions and has also run for more than 100 yards and a score. Jace Caldwell rushed for 103 yards and two TDs in a 28-19 loss to Cabell Midland and 107 yards and a score in a win against Parkersburg. Corbin Page, a potential Division I tight end, is part of a productive receiving corps that includes Ty Bartrum and Ben Turner.
"We've got more depth at the skill positions this year than we've ever had,'' Dingess said. "Fouch can sling it around a little bit, and I feel like it gives us the best chance to win because it gives us matchups that favor us. We didn't change our scheme or anything like that, we just added to it. The blocking up front that we want to do is the same, and we've just added a couple wrinkles and brought back some stuff we've done in the past.''