It’s hard to overstate the importance of Friday’s Poca-Herbert Hoover game at West Virginia State’s Lakin-Ray Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
They are two of the remaining three unbeaten teams in Class AA and hold down the top two spots in the playoff ratings, with the Dots (7-0) in first and the Huskies (8-0) right behind, with Independence (7-0) in third.
So not only does Friday’s winner earn a share of the Cardinal Conference championship, but also gets the inside track to the No. 1 rating heading into the final week of the regular season. That could mean as many as three home games during the postseason.
“It’s exciting our kids get to play a game like this,” said Joey Fields, Hoover’s second-year coach. “Obviously, there’s a lot at stake. Our kids have executed at practice well; they’ve prepared well. They understand the game and the opportunity. I don’t know if there’s been a situation where it’s 1 and 2 at the end of the season and who can get home field for playoff games throughout.
“These kids, I’ve told them how lucky they are to be in a situation and an opportunity like that.”
The game was moved from Hoover’s Joe Eddie Cowley Field, which has a grass surface, to the new artificial turf on State’s campus in Institute following several days of rain that left standing water on Hoover’s home field.
Poca coach Seth Ramsey thinks Friday’s game will be his program’s biggest test since the Dots met 2016 state champion Mingo Central in the regular season.
“It’s definitely going to show us a lot about us,” Ramsey said. “It’ll show us the things we need to improve on, the things we need to work on. I don’t think there’s any question that Herbert Hoover is the best team we’ve faced since that 2016 Yogi Kinder team that won the whole thing. They’re really good and check every box you want to check as a football team. Definitely a challenge.”
Their teams aren’t carbon copies, but they share some similarities.
Both have versatile quarterbacks who can run and pass, Hoover with freshman Dane Hatfield and Poca with junior Jordan Wolfe. And both have a key player the opposition needs to locate on either side of the ball — the Huskies with senior receiver-defensive back Devin Hatfield (Dane’s older brother) and the Dots with senior receiver-runner-linebacker Toby Payne.
Dane Hatfield has more than 1,700 yards of total offense and has accounted for 23 touchdowns rushing and passing. Wolfe has thrown for 866 yards and seven scores and run for 375 yards and nine TDs.
“They do a really good job of taking what you give them,” Ramsey said of the Huskies, who average nearly 52 points per game. “Obviously there’s certain people they want to get the ball to. If you do a good job and take something away, they’ve got a lot of guys who can play very confident, and they’re able to distribute the football and get it to different guys on different nights.
“That really stretches you defensively. You’ve got to play good assignment football on defense and communicate really well. They stress you on defense.”
Fields said the Huskies will keep a wary eye on Payne, who has caught 25 touchdown passes in his last 23 games and also sports nearly 300 yards rushing with three TDs.
“Defensively,” Fields said, “the biggest thing is recognizing formations and where he’s at, and what they want to do out of that. They’re doing things for a reason. They do so much before the snap, run a lot of formations.
“It feels like they run every play in football. They really make you coach during the week and do an excellent job of moving him around. He’s playing every position, and he’s talented enough to be able to do that. They’re also really good up front with good size and they play hard. It’ll be a tough task for us.”
Each team has one regular-season game left after Friday — Hoover hosts Logan and Poca visits Wayne. If Friday’s winner can finish off an unbeaten regular season the following week, the prize is the No. 1 seed.
“You never know what’s going through the minds of high school kids,” Ramsey said, “but if you can’t get ready for a game like this, you can’t get ready for anybody. This is why you’re in sports, why you’re an athlete, to find out where you stack up against someone like that.”