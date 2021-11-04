After starting out the season 5-3 -- a vast improvement over last year's 0-6 record -- Winfield coach Craig Snyder knew his team was going to have to win one of its final two games to get back into the Class AA playoffs.
Well, the Generals didn't get it done last week, falling at Scott 28-10, so that makes for a massive challenge this week when they host No. 5 Point Pleasant (8-1). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Generals Stadium in Putnam County.
The Big Blacks have won eight in a row since dropping their opener against Class AAA Greenbrier East, and still have a shot at getting into the top four of the playoff ratings, which could mean two home playoff games. So they're not likely to ease up at all Friday, even against a Winfield team desperate to pick up just its fourth postseason bid since 2005.
"Our thought is, this is probably a game we need to win to keep playing,'' Snyder said. "Lose, and we don't play anymore.
"Our guys' attitude is great. I've been very open with them. It's everywhere on the Internet, anyway, so they'll figure it out. We knew we had to win one of the last two, and we were disappointed with the late surge Scott had last week. But you know what? That's football. That's the way the ball bounces.''
Even though Point will likely end the season with a pair of 1,000-yard rushers, Snyder knows the Generals have held their own against the Big Blacks in recent meetings. They lost 10-0 last year at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, and four of the last seven games between the programs have been decided by one possession.
"We always have close games with them,'' Snyder said. "I respect them, and I expect this to be a good game, a close game. Honestly, I think we match up fine with them. I think we can play with Point. We're certainly going in preparing to win. I'm not saying we have an advantage, but their style of play is not all that dissimilar from what Scott does. They're a little thicker up front than Scott.
"Their type of play, and what they do offensively, hasn't changed since my first year as head coach here in 2012. They're very disciplined up front, they play hard and they've always been run-heavy. Coach [David] Darst does an excellent job with them.''
Darst has the services of fleet junior running back Gavin Jeffers, who ran on two of Point's championship sprint relays teams at the state track meet in June, and versatile junior quarterback Evan Roach. Jeffers, who averages just over 10 yards per carry, has gained 1,207 yards and scored 14 touchdowns, and Roach has rushed for 954 yards and 23 TDs. A running back last year, Roach has also thrown for 549 yards and six scores this season.
"We can mix it up with them both,'' Darst said. "We have the ability to get the quarterback into a lot of different situations where we can get outside with him if we need to, and do some stuff inside with lead blocking from the guard. The Jeffers kid does a real good job getting to the edge. He's got some speed to him and good vision -- he was part of our state championship track team last year.''
Darst is familiar with some of the offensive approaches Winfield likes to use, including its single-wing offshoot, the Ram formation.
"We haven't seen it too much this year,'' Darst said. "Probably Man would be the one team that has been more of a power-running-type team. Keyser was a wing-T team and did a lot of stuff with their quarterback. We played Winfield last year, so we definitely know that's a throwback to the single-wing days. Hopefully our kids have seen enough of it this week that we can adjust to the power, then out to the spread and back to the power.
"Obviously, Winfield has a lot to play for. They're going to be a motivated football team, and they played us really tough last year. It's an old Cardinal Conference [rival], and we don't get to play too many of those. I'm tickled to death Coach Snyder is willing to do this. We're going to go out and prepare for Winfield just as if it's the state championship game. That's what you've got to do with your kids. You don't look beyond this, and you want to stay focused.''