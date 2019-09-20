George Washington High’s football team picked up a huge upset victory over Huntington last week and was looking to keep that momentum rolling Friday against winless St. Albans.
The Patriots accomplished that by scoring on all of their first-half offensive possessions and coasting to a 28-0 victory over the Red Dragons at Steve Edwards Sr. Field to even their record to 2-2 on the season. St. Albans fell to 0-4.
George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. wasn’t as thrilled with the win over St. Albans as he was with the Patriots’ performance against Huntington, but was excited to be at 2-2 after starting the season with two consecutive losses.
“A victory is a victory,” Edwards said. “As well as we played last week, we played good enough to win tonight. But that’s a credit to them. St. Albans played really hard. I don’t think we played as hard as we could have, but it was good enough to win, and you never apologize for a victory.
“I’m just glad to be 2-2. They were a lot tougher to discourage than we figured and counted on. We did what we needed to do to win the game. You have to win the ones you think you are supposed to win, and tonight was one of those.”
While Edwards wasn’t totally pleased with the win, he was more than thrilled with the Patriots defense in blanking St. Albans.
“Anytime you pitch a shutout, it feels great and the kids are excited about it,” Edwards said. “That was the goal they wanted to do. It doesn’t happen a whole lot and I’m really happy for them. A shutout is a little icing on the cake.”
GW junior quarterback R.T. Alexander, who played for St. Albans two seasons ago as a freshman and was playing against his old team for the first time, threw for 77 yards and two touchdown passes and added 51 yards rushing.
“I was a little more emotional tonight,” Alexander said. “I know everybody on that team and I love them all. I love my teammates here [GW] and at the end of the game we are all friends.”
“I know R.T. was emotional and it is real emotional,” Edwards said. “He did a nice job and was on the winning side tonight and I know he is happy with that. He was a little banged up coming into the game but he is OK.”
On the first offensive possession for George Washington, the Patriots marched 71 yards on 10 plays, capped off by a 4-yard touchdown pass from Alexander to Brody Thompson to lead 7-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter.
GW scored touchdowns on its next two offensive possessions to lead 21-0 at halftime. Isaac Isabell had a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter and Hasten Pinkerton added a 12-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.
St. Albans had two chances to score in the first half with possession in Patriot territory. Both times turnovers killed promising Red Dragon drives and an opportunity to get right back into the game.
Trailing 7-0, St. Albans drove to the GW 40-yard line but lost a fumble. Then late in the half, the Red Dragons drove to the Patriot 1-yard line with under 40 seconds to play but an incomplete pass, a 2-yard loss on a running play and Luke Grimm’s interception of a St. Albans pass in the end zone killed the threat.
“That stop was real huge, especially because we knew we had the ball coming out of the half,” Edwards said. “It shows how far we have come. We could have laid down and let them score. They were playing hard and they could have stuck it in there. We hung in there and ended up stopping them.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter but early in the fourth quarter GW got back into the end zone for the final time, scoring on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Alexander to Pinkerton to extend the lead to 28-0 with 9:28 remaining.
St. Albans was playing without its standout running back, Jaimelle Claytor, who was on crutches and wearing a walking boot. Red Dragons quarterback Caden McCoy led the ground game with 50 yards rushing on eight carries, and added 32 yards passing. Hunter Payne also gained 50 yards on the ground on 16 attempts.