ASHLAND, Ky. — George Washington took advantage of a turnover and a bunch of penalties to defeat Ashland Paul Blazer 35-21 Friday night.
Ashland (1-2) and GW (2-0) each produced more than 400 yards of total offense, and Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick accounted for more than half of that in the first half alone.
Fenwick completed 13 passes to six different receivers for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the first two quarters, including a 53-yard scoring play on the opening drive, taking advantage of a shorthanded Tomcats secondary that was missing two starters.
By the end of the night, Fenwick had connected with seven receivers, throwing for 343 yards and four touchdowns. That was enough to draw the approval of Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr.
“He did a nice job and we got some good protection this evening, which allowed us to move the ball a bit, which took some pressure off him. He was able to hit some spots, which opened up running lanes for him, too,” Edwards said.
Turnovers and penalties were again a big piece of the puzzle for the Tomcats, who turned it over just once in the game but gave the Patriots several extra chances due to penalties. The Tomcats were penalized 10 times for 100 yards.
One of those, an offside call in the red zone on third and short, set up a touchdown for GW two plays later after being awarded the first down. That touchdown allowed the Patriots to tie the game at 14 early in the second quarter.
On the next drive, the Tomcats stalled out on George Washington’s side of the field and settled for a 47-yard field goal attempt, which missed. When the Patriots got the ball back, it wasn’t long until they reached the end zone again, and again it was Fenwick placing the ball perfectly into the hands of his receiver, Tyshawn Dues, for a 42-yard score.
Taran Fitzpatrick intercepted Ashland’s Bailey Thacker on the ensuing drive and gave the visitors the ball in plus-territory at the 35. Fenwick threw his third touchdown pass of the first half to Anthony Valentine, giving the Patriots a two-touchdown lead after scoring 21 unanswered points.
“When you have a young team, little mistakes are amplified against a good team like that, but what I saw was growth on our side. Our young guys have been going through a maturation process for three weeks,” Tomcats coach Tony Love said.
The growth, he added, was largely seen in how they responded to adversity, and it started with the running game, something Love said is crucial to building a winning football team. The Tomcats ran for over 200 yards in the loss.
In the third quarter, the Tomcats put together a 99-yard scoring drive to pull within a touchdown of the Patriots after Vinnie Palladino scampered in from 18 yards out.
The Tomcat defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Patriots drive, and the offense, powered by Palladino and Brett Mullins, moved the ball right down into the red zone before a tipped ball was intercepted, killing the momentum.
“Overall, I think we held our own,” GW’s Edwards said. “We’re looking for an identity for ourselves and we had to play four quarters, and we did. I thought we could, I was hoping we would, and we did.”