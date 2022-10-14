True to his word, George Washington coach Steve Edwards Jr. had his team work on its run game during last week’s bye. The Patriots cranked out 116 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone Friday at St. Albans.
But that doesn’t mean GW neglected its passing game.
Abe Fenwick fired five touchdown passes — all in the first half — and threw for 240 yards as the Patriots overwhelmed the Red Dragons 64-26 at Crawford Field. GW led 57-14 at halftime and rested many of its starters in the second half.
Sophomore Keegan Sack scored four times for GW — twice on receptions covering 37 and 8 yards and also on an 8-yard run and a 90-yard kickoff return.
“It’s just fun,” Sack said. “Everybody gets along with everybody, everybody’s friends. We just mingle, go out there and have fun and play football. I like it all — football’s just my thing and I go out there and eat, sleep, play football.”
The Patriots (5-2) entered the game 10th in the Class AAA playoff ratings and still have hopes of climbing into the top eight and getting home field for the first round. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason.
Fenwick, who has now thrown 20 touchdown passes in seven games, didn’t play in the second half. He completed 12 of 16 attempts and was not sacked or intercepted.
“We can move the football with the pass when we get some protection like we did this evening,” Edwards said.
Even as temperatures begin to dip and the threat of wintry weather looms on the horizon, Edwards doesn’t think his offense will slow down its pass-happy ways.
“We’re not going to,” he said. “It’s what we do; it’s part of our identity, I guess. That’s where we are. We will run if we have to — and we’re getting better at it — but [passing’s] what moves the chains.”
The Patriots wound up with 168 yards on 17 carries after coming into the game averaging only 79 yards on the ground.
GW was up 30-0 before the first quarter had run out Friday, blocking a pair of SA punts and recovering a kickoff that bounced away from the Red Dragons’ return man. Before halftime, the Patriots also blocked a field goal try and took all eight of their first-half possessions for touchdowns.
Besides Sack, Fenwick also threw TD strikes to Hayden Hatfield (24 yards), Anthony Valentine (25 yards) and Hunter Giacomo (43 yards). Valentine and Klay Matthews added short scoring runs and Guner Flores blocked an SA punt out of the end zone for a safety.
Sack led George Washington’s ground game with 90 yards on four carries, highlighted by a 56-yard burst. He totaled 67 yards on four receptions and added 135 yards on a pair of kickoff returns for an all-purpose total of 192 yards.
Hatfield had four catches for 64 yards and Valentine three receptions for 66 yards. GW’s scoring output was its highest since a 69-0 win against SA four years ago.
St. Albans (0-6) got on the board twice in the first half Friday on Eli Samples scoring passes, as he found Chris Hall with a 36-yarder and Xavier Patterson with a 15-yarder. Eli Littlejohn tacked on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and backup QB Marcus Joyner-Desper threw a 3-yard TD toss to Tristen Kelly in the fourth quarter, which was played with an eight-minute running clock and reserves on either side.
Samples ended up 11 of 19 passing for 128 yards and had a net of 24 yards on six carries. Hall caught six passes for 73 yards and Patterson four for 55 yards. Hall had one rush for 16 yards. Sophomore Bryson Sowards, who got some playing time at QB for St. Albans last week against Ripley, suffered a broken leg in that game and remains out.
Willie Washington, St. Albans’ first-year coach, saw plenty of pleasing things despite the onesided score.
“Lots of improvement,” Washington said. “When you’re playing anywhere from seven to eight freshmen, you expect to take them bumps and bruises. Right now, we’re getting better. We’re scoring, we’re moving the ball. We’re just young.
“You can teach kids how to tackle and you can teach them how to block, but if they don’t want to do it, it’s a different story. But we’re working on that. All four of our captains tonight were freshmen. We’ve got a lot of growth. We’re taking our time doing what we’re doing. If we don’t listen to too much table talk and things of that nature, I think we’ve got a pretty good team coming up in the future.”
GW has now won its last 13 meetings against SA and 19 of the previous 21. The Red Dragons had been shut out in each of their last three games with the Patriots.