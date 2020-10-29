George Washington has apparently found an opponent for next Friday that will give the Patriots their fourth football game of the season and make them eligible to qualify for the Class AAA playoffs. But they had to do it at the expense of losing their game against crosstown rival Capital.
GW and Capital, who have met every year since 2003, were scheduled to end the regular season with a game on Nov. 6 at University of Charleston Stadium. However, Capital's current two-week quarantine for positive COVID-19 cases cast at least some doubt as to whether that game could be held, and GW (2-1) was desperate to play a fourth game because the Secondary School Activities Commission set four games played as the minimum to earn a postseason berth this year.
So GW agreed to visit Winfield for a 7:30 p.m. game on Nov. 6 instead of playing Capital.
"This is the game we are playing,'' said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. "Had to lock a game in.''
Capital (1-2), meanwhile, didn't want to rush back from its two-week layoff for minimal practice time to play a game on the weekend of Nov. 6-7, so in effect pulled the plug on its own slim postseason chances by not scheduling a fourth game before the regular season ends.
The Cougars, however, do plan to come back and play at least one more game, as the SSAC is allowing schools that didn't get in their usual allotment of 10 regular-season games to play extra exhibition-like contests during the playoffs until Nov. 28.
"We are still unsure as to our return date for football,'' said Capital athletic director Ron Wilson, "but it appears as of now, it is Nov. 4 according to the health department. If that's the case, there's no way we'll play either the 6th or the 7th. We've been off for more than two weeks and we won't put our athletes out there in that kind of situation. We are looking to pick up a final home game during the first week of the playoffs, since we will not be in them.''
George Washington began this week 10th in the AAA playoff ratings, with the top 16 teams in each class advancing to the postseason.
The GW-Winfield game, like many others across the state, is contingent on their counties being compatible on the Department of Education's weekly color-coded map that updates at 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Winfield, a Putnam County school, also picked up another game against a Kanawha County opponent, as it's scheduled to play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Albans.
Capital leads the all-time series with GW 12-11 since Capital opened in 1989.