gw abe fenwick
George Washington quarterback Abe Fenwick looks to pass during a scrimmage against Wayne Friday at George Washington High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The 2022 football season is ramping up quickly and there was action under the Friday night lights at George Washington High School.

The Patriots hosted their first of two scrimmages as Man and Wayne traveled to The Hill at Steve Edwards Sr. field on Friday night and got work in for about three hours.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.