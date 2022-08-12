The 2022 football season is ramping up quickly and there was action under the Friday night lights at George Washington High School.
The Patriots hosted their first of two scrimmages as Man and Wayne traveled to The Hill at Steve Edwards Sr. field on Friday night and got work in for about three hours.
Every team faced one another on offense and defense. The evening started with Wayne running plays on offense against Man. Wayne’s Jaxon Damron showed his speed on a 40-yard touchdown run.
After Man and Wayne faced off for about 30 minutes, George Washington’s first-team defense came out to match up with Wayne’s offense. GW shut down Class AA Wayne for the most part. Damron broke through for a couple of good runs but the Pioneers did not cross the goal line.
Then Wayne and GW flip-flopped and junior southpaw quarterback Abe Fenwick took the field with the Patriot offense. On the first play from scrimmage -- teams started at their own 30 yard line -- senior running back Clay Matthews broke through on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Fenwick.
GW started another drive from its own 30 and on the first play Fenwick found sophomore wide receiver Hunter Giacomo for a 70-yard touchdown. GW then scored on the next two plays from scrimmage as Fenwick found junior Anthony Valentine for his second 70-yard touchdown pass in a row then Keegan Sack took one to the house for 70 yards.
Later in the evening, GW’s offense faced off against Man’s defense and it seemed like the Class A team had a better time with GW’s line as it sacked Fenwick twice.
Fenwick completed 12 of his 18 passes for 416 yards and six touchdowns.
"I feel good," Fenwick said. "These teams, I mean they play hard and make you earn it for sure. I think the team did pretty good in terms of route running."
After taking a couple of turns on offense, GW brought out some younger players and freshman quarterback Slade Barton got some snaps.
"This is big just for everybody," Fenwick said. "There's a lot of people that didn't start last year. Some freshmen that needed some work. Just making in-game throws is big."
After everyone got reps, first teams came back out to play in red-zone situations. Fenwick threw a couple touchdown passes in the red zone portion of the scrimmage.
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. gave his thoughts after the scrimmage.
"I liked our aggression," he said. "They executed pretty well at times. We did things in the first scrimmage that we usually do in the first scrimmage. We made a few mistakes. Got a little tired. Overall I liked our effort but we have a lot of work to do."
Edwards knows the importance of the two scrimmages with the regular season coming up in two weeks.
"The scrimmages are important because you get a chance to go live against somebody else," Edwards said. "It's hard for us to simulate any live action in practice because of the depth and age."
GW has 22 freshmen and Edwards got them some live playing time.
"They did a nice job," he said. "That got a chance to play. I got 22 freshmen to choose from. It's important to give them a chance to play."
GW will scrimmage Morgantown at home on Aug. 19 and its first regular-season game will be at home against Cabell Midland on Aug. 25 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.