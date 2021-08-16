George Washington came into Saturday’s opening scrimmage with three candidates to take over as starting quarterback in its often pass-heavy offense.
When said scrimmage was over, the Patriots still had three candidates, as all acquitted themselves well in workouts against Wayne and Man at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills.
“They all have good film,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “We’ll have to study and evaluate. I thought they all did a nice job. They all bring a little something to the table. We’re not ready to [name a starter] just yet. We’ll see what happens.’’
The players in question -- sophomore Abe Fenwick, freshman Noah Vellaithambi and senior Brady Adams – split duties evenly all evening as the three teams competed in 10-play series, red zone work and first-and-10 situations, sometimes in the rain.
Fenwick, a left-hander, completed 5 of 10 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Two of his passes were dropped. Vellaithambi was 3 of 7 for 63 yards and three TDs and Adams went 4 of 8 for 66 yards. He had one pass dropped and another intercepted on a deflected ball.
Adams joined the quarterback derby after the other two. When preseason practice started, the third candidate was freshman Easton Pinkerton, but he’s since been moved to repping with the junior varsity squad.
One thing GW assistant coach and quarterback guru Scott Tinsley was anxious to see Saturday was how the trio of QBs handled a live pass rush from opposing players for the first time -- how they reacted after being hit. But that didn’t really pan out, since the pass rush never got to any of them.
Vellaithambi was the only one of the three who got hit, and that’s because he took off with the ball on three run-pass options. He gained 18 yards on the first two, and a third gained 12 yards but was called back because of a penalty.
“He’s probably the guy who can run a little bit,’’ Edwards said. “He runs a little bit better than the other ones.
“They all bring something good, and we’ll figure out what happened. I thought they all did a nice job for the first night under fire, and I thought our line protected well, they blocked well. But we made a lot of mistakes, which prolonged this thing. We’ll get better, I think.’’
The running game got some extra juice from freshman Keegan Sack, who broke off a pair of 50-yard touchdown runs.
“Our kids played hard,’’ Edwards said, “but we’ve still got a long way to go. I thought we played pretty decent defense.
“We’ve still got to get better in spots, but we had a lot of kids show up today -- some kids who are going to have some good film, and we got good film on a lot of kids. We’re going to make corrections, but it’s been a long time since I was able to play a lot of guys and not have the level drop off so fast.’’
George Washington’s second scrimmage is set for 6 p.m. Friday at home against Oak Hill. The regular season kicks off for the Patriots on Thursday, Aug. 26 at St. Albans.