Kyle Matthews had a fine first quarter for George Washington, but Abe Fenwick had a first start to remember.
Matthews, a senior running back-linebacker, helped George Washington vault into a quick two-touchdown lead Thursday night, but it was Fenwick, a sophomore making his debut at quarterback, who provided the bulk of the big plays as the Patriots boarded a 49-0 victory over St. Albans at sultry Crawford Field in the Kanawha Valley’s season opener.
A slender left-hander who won a three-player battle for starting quarterback duties in the preseason, Fenwick paid dividends right away as he completed 8 of 19 passes for 253 yards, including three long touchdown passes to three different players.
Fenwick found Taran Fitzpatrick with a 49-yard scoring toss in the first quarter, then hit Tyshawn Dues with a 50-yarder in the second period and Hayden Hatfield with a 64-yard bomb just 12 seconds before halftime as the Patriots took a 35-0 lead into the locker room.
“He did nice. He had a nice night,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said of Fenwick. “We’ve got some guys, I think. We’ve got some athletes who can go.
“Some of our guys played like we thought they could play. Other guys showed up that we were looking for and hoping they would, and we were able to come out ahead.”
Matthews’ memorable first quarter began when he intercepted a Peyton Brown pass on the game’s first offensive play and returned it 11 yards to the SA 31. Four plays later, Matthews scored on a 22-yard run on fourth and 1.
On the Dragons’ next play, Matthews tackled the ball-carrier for a 3-yard loss and followed that with a sack of Brown on the following play. Before the quarter ended, Matthews broke off a 12-yard run that helped set up another TD.
His brother, junior Clay Matthews, added a 1-yard scoring run in the first half along with a 28-yard burst that placed the ball just outside the goal line on the previous play.
George Washington’s defense also shined, holding the Red Dragons to three first downs and 68 total yards and forcing three turnovers. Fitzpatrick had a score on offense and defense, returning an interception 12 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to help enforce a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“It was a really sloppy game,” said SA coach Nick Watts. “I felt like we had some opportunities and shot ourselves in the foot, and that’s been something we’ve not been good at. We’ve got to get better, and it’s something we really need to try and improve on. Put this behind and move on to next week.”
Brown completed 3 of 13 passes for 48 yards for St. Albans, with a 42-yard hookup to Kam Calloway being the lone highlight on offense. Junior defensive end Elijah Edge, seeing his first game at running back for the Dragons, had back-to-back carries of 26 and 10 yards in the first half and sacked Fenwick three times for 29 yards of losses.
Each team had some big plays called back by penalties, including another long touchdown pass from Fenwick to Fitzpatrick. GW finished with 14 flags for 104 yards and SA had 10 infractions for 74 yards.
“It was a hot night, and we made a lot of mistakes,” Edwards said, “and it prolonged the game a little longer than we’d like to. But it’s the first game and hopefully we get better next week.
“I think we can run the ball better than we showed tonight. That will come with continuity and grouping and leadership. We won the game, which is what we came to do, and we stayed healthy.”
Kyle Matthews led GW’s ground game with 46 yards on four carries and freshman Keegan Sack had 44 yards on nine carries. Hasten Pinkerton, playing his first game in two years after missing last season with an injury, added 36 yards and one TD on nine attempts.
By halftime, Fenwick had completed 5 of 10 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers as GW led 35-0. Fitzpatrick caught three of those completions for 91 yards.
St. Albans had managed just three first downs by that point and had 61 total yards with two turnovers. Edge led SA on the ground with a net of 25 yards on 10 carries.
GW has now won 12 straight in the series, with SA’s last victory coming in 2006.