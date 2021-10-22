George Washington ran up and down the field in its win over Woodrow Wilson on Friday night.
The Patriots accumulated 455 rushing yards on 45 attempts on the way to a 48-35 victory over the Flying Eagles at Steve Edwards Sr. field.
"A win is a win," GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. "I'm not going to apologize for winning. We made a lot of mistakes but that gives us a lot of things to work on -- a lot of things to do."
GW made its share of mistakes, turning the ball over six times (four fumbles, two interceptions), but its defense held true and didn't allow Woodrow Wilson to score after all the turnovers.
"We gave them plenty of opportunities to take a lead and keep the lead, but the kids are playing hard," Edwards said. "We've been playing good defense. Our defense has been keeping us in a lot of games."
The Patriots outgained the Flying Eagles 490-241. GW running back Keegan Sack had a night to remember as the freshman rushed 15 times for a game-high 178 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Hasten Pinkerton rushed 12 times for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Patriot quarterback Abe Fenwick did not pass much as he completed 4 of 9 attempts for 31 yards and two interceptions. Woodrow quarterback Maddex McMillen completed 23 of his 40 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, going over 1,000 passing yards for a second straight season.
GW started the game with an onside kick that was recovered by Seth Anderson, giving GW the ball. Three plays into the drive, Fenwick threw a pick-six to Nathaniel Grayton, who returned it 50 yards for the score to give Woodrow a 7-0 lead.
Three minutes later, sophomore running back Anthony Valentine rushed 12 yards to put GW on the board and tie the game at 7.
Late in the second quarter, Sack capped a seven-play, 64-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown rush to give the Patriots a 14-7 lead. However, the Flying Eagles answered quickly as McMillen found senior wide receiver Keynan Cook for a 50-yard touchdown pass with 53 seconds remaining in the half to tie the game at 14.
On the ensuing kickoff, freshman receiver Tyshawn Dues fielded the squib kick and returned it 70 yards for a score, giving the Patriots a 21-7 lead going into halftime.
GW got the ball to start the second half but fumbled four plays into its drive and Leontrae Smith returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21.
The Patriots answered in the next drive as Sack rushed 24 yards for his second touchdown of the game. From there, the rout was on as Pinkerton started the fourth quarter out with a 70-yard touchdown rush followed by an 11-yard score from Sack. The Patriots had a 41-21 lead after Sack's touchdown.
Woodrow Wilson didn't go away, though, as McMillen found sophomore wide receiver Elijah Redfern for a 17-yard touchdown pass. GW answered right back, though, as Sack rushed 26 yards for his fourth and final touchdown of the game with four minutes remaining.
McMillen scored the game's final touchdown on a 1-yard rush with a 1:31 remaining and the score went final with GW taking the 48-35 win.
"Hasten Pinkerton did a great job tonight," Edwards said. "Then I had the freshman Keegan Sack come in and Keegan has been struggling a little bit but he kept a good attitude and did a good job for us tonight."