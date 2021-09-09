One team played perhaps better than expected in a tough environment last week, while the other turned in an uncharacteristic clunker.
That's the backdrop Friday as Hurricane invades Steve Edwards Sr. Field in South Hills to take on George Washington in a Mountain State Athletic Conference game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots rallied from a second-quarter deficit in Ashland, Kentucky, last week to earn a 35-21 victory over Paul Blazer and run their record to 2-0. The Redskins, however, were shut down and shut out in a 38-0 loss to Huntington, leaving them at 1-1.
"Last week was a nightmare,'' said Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor. "A perfect storm of poor planning, poor practice and poor execution. We just weren't prepared. I think we went in way overconfident -- we had beaten them the last two years -- and we didn't have a real good week of practice, and you're always worried when you're just going through the motions.
"Honestly, they were better than we were up front, but now were they 38 points better? I don't think they're that much better. But gave them some things [three turnovers], and when you're playing a great football team like we were Friday, you can't give them a thing. And GW is just as good as Huntington, and might be better.''
George Washington began the season with three inexperienced players vying for quarterback duties and lost the majority of its skill position athletes from last year's Class AAA playoff team, and was also working in some transfer players at key positions. But the Patriots haven't missed a beat so far, blanking St. Albans 49-0 before coming back to beat Ashland.
"We've been pretty lucky,'' said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. "We've gone through some adversity and we're still trying to find our identity and find ourselves. You certainly don't want to rest on your laurels. It's too early, just two games, but I'm not too worried about feeling too good about ourselves just yet.
"I kept telling our kids all last week that we have to play four quarters, and we ended up having to play four quarters. One thing I did like is that the kids didn't panic and were able to adjust on the fly with the coaching staff. That was encouraging. I didn't know how they'd respond, but now that we've done it once, what kind of team are you going to be? Are you going to get that kind of effort week in and week out like the really good teams do?''
The winner of GW's preseason QB derby, sophomore Abe Fenwick, has been stellar so far, leading the MSAC with 586 passing yards and throwing for seven touchdowns against no interceptions. Taran Fitzpatrick has grabbed 10 passes for 215 yards and three scores.
"You always know what you're getting with GW,'' Taylor said. "You know they'll be prepared no matter what they're returning or what kind of team they have. Coach Edwards always has them prepared, and they always play hard ... Coach [Scott] Tinsley does a good job with their offense getting people open and putting their best guys in the best spots.''
Taylor said Hurricane could be missing anywhere from four to six starters because of COVID-19 issues and contact tracing. Their status was to be determined prior to the game. Top receiver Chase Hager missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but his quarantine was supposed to end Thursday.
"Offensively this week, we've kind of had to hodgepodge it,'' Taylor said. "We practiced with 38 [Wednesday], and that's with freshmen. Sixteen kids were not there with injuries or COVID or exposure to COVID. And it's not on the football field -- it's in the classroom.''
With one more win, Edwards moves into a tie with former East Bank and Riverside coach Ralph Hensley for second place in Kanawha County career coaching victories with 176. The late Dick Whitman, who coached at DuPont and Riverside, leads with 181 wins.